Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 13 757 own shares outside the stock exchange.
Date
Number of shares
Purpose
Price (€)
31 March 2022
13 757
Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan
35.440
Reference is also made to the press release of 8 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.
On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
