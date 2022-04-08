Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations





NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 13 757 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 31 March 2022 13 757 Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan 35.440

Reference is also made to the press release of 8 April 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

