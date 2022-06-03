Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 12 080 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 31 May 2022 12 080 Remuneration in shares of non-executive Directors 0

Reference is also made to the press release of 3 June 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 1 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 920 337 own shares, or 6.49 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment



