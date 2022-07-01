Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

In May 2022, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of an additional 500 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 30 May 2022 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375

Reference is also made to the press release of 1 July 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 29 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 870 699 own shares out of 59 002 852 issued shares (or 4.87% of all outstanding shares).





Attachment



