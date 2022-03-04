Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations







NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 5 650 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 28 February 2022 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055 28 February 2022 3 250 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375

Reference is also made to the press release of 4 March 2022 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 2 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 175 087 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.25 % of all outstanding shares).

