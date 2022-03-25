U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 3 900 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

22 March 2022

2 400

Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014

19.200

22 March 2022

1 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

26.375


Reference is also made to the press release of 25 March 2022 related to the share buyback program and the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.

On 23 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 993 090 own shares, or 4.95 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


Attachment


