Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Bekaert
·1 min read
Bekaert
Bekaert

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 258 260 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date

Number of shares

Purpose

Price (€)

15 March 2022

1 500

Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017

26.375

15 March 2022

256 760

Vesting of performance share units under Bekaert Performance Share Plan

0

Reference is also made to the press release of 18 March 2022 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room.

On 16 March 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 2 899 717 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 4.80 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment


