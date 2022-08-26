Octopus Titan VCT plc

Disposal of stake in Zappy Limited

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that ABC Fitness have acquired Zappy Limited (trading as Glofox). Glofox is a full stack software management platform (B2B SaaS) designed for gyms and fitness studios.

Titan first invested in 2019 and participated in one further round of investment. Cumulatively, Titan invested £5.1m in the business. Although the details of the transaction are not being disclosed, the transaction represents an attractive exit for the Titan shareholders.

This demonstrates the important role that VCTs play in investing in the people, ideas and industries that will help change the world.

