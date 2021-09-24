U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,040.56
    -1,568.13 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Disposition of Shares of Eurogas International Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Resources Limited has disposed of 16,646,826 common shares (“Shares”) of Eurogas International Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:EI) (the “Issuer”) to a group of private investors.

Immediately prior to the disposition of securities described in this news release, Dundee owned or controlled 16,646,826 Shares representing an approximate 53.5% interest in the Issuer. Immediately following the transaction that triggered the requirement to file this news release, Dundee no longer owns any shares in the Issuer.

Dundee disposed of the Shares of the Issuer for investment purposes only.

For additional information, an early warning report will be filed on SEDAR or may be obtained by contacting:

Dundee Corporation
Legal Department
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 2000
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Tel: (416) 350-3388

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com


