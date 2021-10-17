U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,719.91
    -1,116.98 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Dispute resolution platform Immediation raises $3.6M AUD to expand in the U.S.

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

The pandemic forced the legal profession to cobble together remote work strategies, often through a combination of video conferencing and emails. Founded in Melbourne, Immediation provides a tailor-made solution with digital courtrooms and mediation tools. It has been adopted by Australian federal courts and New Zealand government agencies, and is now expanding in the United States and European markets after raising $3.6 million AUD (about $2.7 million USD). Investors include Thorney Investment Group and its founder and chair, Alex Waislitz.

Founded in 2017 and launched in 2019, Immediation’s users include the Federal Court of Australia, the Victorial Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), and New Zealand agencies like the Ministry of Justice, Sport New Zealand and Domain Name Commission NZ. The startup says over the past 12 months, its revenue has increased 6x year-over-year and its user growth has jumped 2,000%. Immediation currently has about 40 employees in five countries, and a panel of more than 100 mediators and arbitrators. Its new funding brings Immediation’s total raised to $10 million AUD.

In addition to Australia and New Zealand, Immediation also has users in Southeast Asian markets, and will spend the next 12 months focused on growing in the U.S. and European markets.

Before starting Immediation as a mediation platform (it also now supports law firms, tribunals and resolution bodies), founder and managing director Laura Keily worked for two decades as a corporate lawyer and barrister. She told TechCrunch in an email that she wanted to create an online mediation platform because “I saw firsthand that people were locked out of being able to access justice effectively. The legal system is complex, lengthy and expensive. It’s an old system regimented by ancient rules and processes, which are not scalable and are inefficient.”

LawVu, a cloud-based platform for in-house legal teams, raises $17M NZD from Insight Partners

Before using Immediation, many of its clients only had the option of face-to-face meetings in a mediation center or courtroom. Immediation launched its platform publicly in September 2019, a few months before the pandemic hit.

“The onset of COVID-19 was a turning point,” Keily said. “As industries were forced to move online overnight, our team pivoted quickly to address the immediate concerns of the legal industry and provide a blueprint for a seamless transition online.”

In 2020, Immediation saw a 2,200% increase in users across more than 2020, including a 500-person hearing over five days for the first ever Willem C. Vis International Arbitration Moot, a moot competition attended by hundreds of law schools.

A photo of Immediation founder and managing director Laura Keily
A photo of Immediation founder and managing director Laura Keily

Immediation founder and managing director Laura Keily

Keily said Immediation was created by lawyers to replicate physical courtrooms, mediation suites, legal client floors and dispute resolution environments. Its tools include the ability to record hearings, share and manage documents, co-draft and execute contracts, enable confidential communication between lawyers and clients during proceedings and set up secure, private rooms for different parties. Judicial officers and mediators retain control participants in a private room, so they can move or remove them as necessary.

Maintaining lawyer-client confidentiality is essential. Immediation built secure chat and party rooms so “client-lawyer teams can communicate in complete confidence with their own team, even when proceedings are in full flight, knowing that no one else, by design, can see those messages or enter the party room,” said Keily.

Immediation also announced today that it has appointed Christine Christian, the chair of Auctus Investment Group and Tamara Credit Partners, as its new chair, and Rachael Neumann and Greg Wildisen to its board. It added Afterpay chair Elena Rubin and Rampersand VC founding partner Jim Cassidy to its advisory board.

Lawpath gets $7.5M AUD to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom

Recommended Stories

  • NLCS Game 1 takeaways: Chris Taylor's mistake, Dodgers' missed scoring chances and more

    Chris Taylor's mistake and struggles in crunch time at the plate are among the top four takeaways from the Dodgers' Game 1 NLCS loss to the Braves.

  • Father of suspect in UK lawmaker's slaying is 'traumatized'

    The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said British counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times. British authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker David Amess Friday, but British media reported the suspect was Ali Harbi Ali, 25, believed to be a British citizen with Somali heritage.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • 7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

    From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.

  • Global Energy Crisis Prompts Asia to Turn to U.S. for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian demand for U.S. oil is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other crudes that are priced against the global Brent futures contract. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse

  • Ex-Boeing Pilot Charged in Probe of 737 MAX Crashes Is Scapegoat, Lawyer Says

    Prosecutors face challenges in pinning the blame for deception of air-safety regulators on a lone employee, according to legal observers.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Manufacturers demand action over ‘cartel-like’ shipping costs

    The shipping industry must be investigated over allegations of “cartel-like” behaviour and soaring fees that are causing shortages and fuelling inflation, manufacturers have demanded.

  • Bank of America, Netflix, Moderna: Stocks That Defined the Week

    Banks are releasing the billions of dollars they put away to prepare for a wave of loan defaults during the pandemic recession. Bank of America’s third-quarter profit rose 58% from a year earlier, aided by $1.1 billion in loan-loss reserves. Bank of America shares gained 4.5% Thursday.

  • Social Security checks to rise 5.9% in 2022

    Matthew Rutledge from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how much social security checks are set to increase in 2022 and his outlook for retirement planning amid COVID.&nbsp;

  • Apple fires employee Janneke Parrish, leader of #AppleToo movement

    Parrish said she has been very vocal on the movement and that her firing ‘feels very much like retaliation’ Apple has fired Janneke Parrish, one of the leaders of #AppleToo. Photograph: Thiago Prudencio/Dax/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Apple has fired one of the leaders of #AppleToo, an employee movement organized in response to alleged patterns of discrimination, racism and sexism at the company. The tech company terminated Janneke Parrish, a program manager on Apple Maps, for “non-complian

  • Supply Chain Chaos, Surging Costs Set to Plague Europe’s Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasCost pressures, supply-chain chaos and a reopening letdown are set to plague Europe’s third-quarter earnings season, setting investors up for m

  • Square to Consider Building a Bitcoin Mining System

    Payments service provider Square is looking to develop a bitcoin mining system, the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on Friday. “Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide,” Dorsey wrote. In his threaded tweets, Dorsey wrote that mining needs to be more distributed and energy-efficient, and that silicon design is too concentrated into just a few companies, leading to reduced supply.

  • Exxon begins phone campaign to win Texas refinery worker votes for contract - union

    Exxon Mobil Corp managers on Friday began calling workers locked out of the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery to push for approval of a contract proposal to be voted on early next week, a United Steelworkers (USW) union official said. In addition to an appeal to ratify the contract offer, which the union has urged workers to reject, the managers offered information about a decertification petition that may lead to a vote to remove the USW from representing the workers, said Bryan Gross, a representative of the international union.

  • How Does COVID-19 Spread in Office Buildings? New Report by Camfil Air Filtration Canada

    Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings & offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada. A GUIDE TO AIR QUALITY FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN CANADA AMID COVID-19. Our Segment Leader for Property Management shares his expertise on air filtration guidelines for commercial buildings & offers tips that facility managers can use to earn recognition from BOMA Canada. 2700 Steeles Avenue W, Co

  • Apple fires employee who raised awareness of workplace misconduct allegations at the company

    Apple fired an employee Thursday who was critical of the company's handling of workplace misconduct allegations. Janneke Parrish, a product manager on Apple Maps who is based in Texas, was involved in #AppleToo, a movement aimed at improving working conditions at the company, particularly for traditionally underrepresented groups. Parrish has been running the #AppleToo digest, a collection of anonymous stories from Apple employees who offered personal stories alleging discrimination and other la

  • Check out these startups from Pear's Demo Day (there's usually a breakout or two in the bunch)

    Pear, a seed-stage venture firm founded in 2013, has an impressive track record when it comes to identifying promising companies from their earliest stages, including DoorDash, Gusto, Aurora Solar, Vanta, Branch Metrics and Guardant Health. Before Health U, Jonathan experienced this problem firsthand in medical school, and Emily worked in digital product at Bain and in Health Tech at JNJ before joining the GSB.

  • Investment plans could consider ESG initiatives under Biden plan to revoke Trump guidance

    The Biden administration this week proposed changes to make it clear that plan fiduciaries can consider environmental, social and and governance factors in their investment decisions.