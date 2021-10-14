/DISREGARD RELEASE: Colexion/

TechCrunch

Organizations have been using social media monitoring for years to get a better idea of how they are being perceived in the world at large, to pick up on themes or urgent issues relevant to them, and to generally be more responsive in a world that's predicated on "engagement." Now a company called Aware, which has built a similar framework aimed at organizations' internal messaging boards, is announcing some funding -- a sign of the growing interest in applying the same principles in-house. Goldman Sachs Asset Management (specifically its growth equity division) led the round, with past backers Spring Mountain Capital, Blue Heron Capital, Allos Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, JobsOhio, Rev1 Ventures, Draper Triangle Ventures and JumpStart all also participating.