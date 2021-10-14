U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.76
    +72.96 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,905.47
    +527.66 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,819.79
    +248.16 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.74
    +31.78 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.41
    +0.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6700
    +0.4230 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,951.79
    +924.63 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,390.71
    +15.49 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

/DISREGARD RELEASE: Colexion/

We are advised by the Colexion NFT platform and from law enforcement professionals that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Bollywood Star Sunil Shetty Invests in NFT Platform, Colexion, issued Oct. 13, 2021 over PR Newswire. All Journalists and media outlets are advised by law professionals to disregard the current release and related content and remove it from their platforms if they've already published.

SOURCE Colexion

Cision

