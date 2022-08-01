U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

Disrupt early-bird pricing extended to Friday

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

We see how hard early startup community members work to build their dreams. You’re all wicked busy, and that’s why we're extending our early-bird pricing on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt, taking place on October 18–20 in San Francisco.

You get one extra week to save up to $1,300, so shake your tail feathers and buy your early-bird passes by Friday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Don’t fritter away this bonus opportunity to save big bucks on our flagship event where you can learn from, meet, connect and engage with tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, entrepreneurs and hundreds of media outlets.

TC Disrupt is where founders go to grow. Listen to what just some of your colleagues shared with us about the value they got from their experience:

“Disrupt is laser focused on startups. I’m just starting my own company and attending Disrupt was an incredible opportunity to connect with companies and learn from the best people in the industry.” —Anirudh Murali, co-founder and CEO, Economize.

“When you’re building a startup, you’re in the weeds. It's hard to get a 30,000-foot view, see where your company is and where it can go. Going to Disrupt and seeing what other startups are doing gives you that important perspective. It’s a huge benefit.” —Jessica McLean, director of marketing and communications, Infinite-Compute.

“There was always something interesting going on in one of the breakout rooms, and I was impressed by the quality of the people participating. Partners in well-known VC firms spoke, they were accessible, and they shared smart, insightful nuggets. You will not find this level of people accessible and in one place anywhere else.” —Michael McCarthy, CEO, Repositax.

Here are just a few examples of the high-quality people you’ll hear and learn from at Disrupt:

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. You can’t possibly be too busy to save up to $1,300. Take advantage of this extended deadline, and buy your pass by Friday, August 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

