What Disruptive Digital Technology Innovations Will Shape Tomorrow's Ophthalmic Healthcare?

·2 min read

 LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- That is the question a lot of healthcare executives have been asking themselves in recent years.

Doctorsoft Ophthalmic EHR logo and VisionTEK AI logo
Doctorsoft Ophthalmic EHR logo and VisionTEK AI logo

Sanjay Logani, MD, CEO of Doctorsoft, amplifies how A.I. and bot technology is changing healthcare.

Some are focused on innovations that enhance patient care, many on wearable technologies, and others on remote patient monitoring, as the world attempts to claw back from the jaws of the global pandemic.

But, who is going to keep patients and healthcare practices safe from the jaws of the giant insurance companies who have been using the sheer might of scale and money?

Insurance companies are using big data and disruptive innovations while giving more business to collection agencies to get more out of the pockets of patients and practices.

Two maverick technology companies have come together to accomplish the mission impossible!

Doctorsoft ophthalmic EHR celebrates its first decade by announcing a strategic partnership with Chicago-based VisionTek, a disruptor in the revenue cycle management business in the healthcare industry.

Founder and CEO of Doctorsoft, Sanjay Logani, MD, MBA, FACS highlight the importance of this partnership by stating "The relationship between Doctorsoft and VisionTek marks a new era in healthcare technology with innovative artificial intelligence and bot implementation for better performance and productivity. While Doctorsoft is the best-in-class ophthalmology EHR dedicated to enhancing efficient patient care and provider productivity, VisionTek's disruptive technology reflects the same best-in-class commitment with revenue cycle management, increasing revenues while lowering costs for practices."

Founder and CEO of VisionTek, Sal Lo, further amplifies the synergy between the two companies, "We are excited to announce our partnership with DoctorSoft. VisionTEK's advanced automation combined with DoctorSoft's leading EHR is positioned to transform the way ophthalmologists, optometrists, and retina providers process claims."

Doctorsoft and VisionTek are getting ready to present the combined partnership and disruptive technologies at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting on October 1-3, 2022 in Chicago.

Attendees can sign up for a first-come first-served evening presentation event at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, 2233 S Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616

Level 2, Room C. 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, October 1 and October 2, 2022. Additionally, you can also attend the event virtually. Click here to register.

Doctorsoft EHR Contact
Varun Khanna
varun.khanna@doctorsoft.com
17750 Sherman Way, Suite 110
Reseda, CA 91335

VisionTek AI Contact
Austin Nasworthy
anasworthy@joriehc.com
1000 Jorie Boulevard, Suite 370
Oak Brook, IL 60523

Doctorsoft ophthalmic EHR and VisionTek AI partner to bring bot and AI technology to revenue cycle management. The two maverick companies will be hosting a cocktails event at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 conference in Chicago on October 1 and 2, 2022.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-disruptive-digital-technology-innovations-will-shape-tomorrows-ophthalmic-healthcare-301633619.html

SOURCE Doctorsoft Corporation

