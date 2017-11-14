Disruptor Alert: These 5 Companies Are Changing Healthcare

Disruption doesn't happen overnight. Instead, it's typically a process that moves along relatively quietly -- seemingly not making big changes at all. Then, at some point along the way, things are dramatically different than they were before. The disruption is apparent to everyone.

The reality is that disruption is going on nearly all the time, even if we don't realize it. That's especially true in healthcare. Five companies that are in the process of changing healthcare right now are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), llumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), and IBM (NYSE: IBM). These companies are at different stages in the disruptive process, but healthcare will change dramatically because of what they're doing.

Image source: Getty Images.

Gene editing: CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Intellia Therapeutics

Gene editing involves the insertion, deletion, or replacement of DNA in a cell or organism. While there are several ways of editing genes, the most exciting technique right now is clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, or CRISPR, an approach that uses an enzyme found in bacteria to alter DNA.

Three small companies are at the forefront of using CRISPR: the appropriately named CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics. Each of these companies is using CRISPR gene editing to target multiple diseases. Some of those diseases are, as you might expect, caused by genetic mutations. For example, CRISPR Therapeutics and Editas are working on therapies for treating cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. However, all three companies are also researching use of gene editing on the body's immune cells to fight cancer that isn't linked to genetic mutations.

The possibilities for CRISPR gene editing are tremendous. Some envision a day when many genetic diseases can be cured, or even prevented altogether. Others see the potential for even more effective cancer treatments using genetically altered cells. Regardless of whether these dreams come to pass, the work that CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, and Intellia Therapeutics are doing today could greatly change how diseases are treated in the future.

Gene sequencing: Illumina

For gene editing to be successful, scientists must first know which genes are associated with which diseases. That's made possible by gene sequencing -- the process of determining the precise sequence of nucleotides within DNA. And the company leading the way in gene sequencing has been and still is Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN).

Not only has Illumina pioneered next-generation gene sequencing, a high-throughput method of mapping genes, it has also helped greatly reduce the costs, which in turn has paved the way for more research to be performed. Consider that in 2009, the average cost of sequencing a human genome, the complete set of DNA, was $200,000. Just five years later, the cost plunged to $1,000 -- thanks in large part to Illumina's technology.

Gene sequencing holds the potential for identifying many more genetic links between diseases. It's especially important in the development of precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine, which involves customization of care to an individual's genetic profile. Illumina seems highly likely to continue to be a major player in advancing this disruptive field of healthcare, particularly with the impressive success for its new NovaSeq sequencing system.