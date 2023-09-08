Distilled Spirits Council Moves DC HQ to Capitol Hill

The view from DISCUS' new office. Photo: Ron Blunt

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) has inked an 8,500-square-foot lease at 101 Constitution Avenue, a 10-story office building in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

The 511,338-square-foot building was developed in 2002 for The United Brotherhood of Carpenters, which owns the property in a joint venture with JP Morgan Global Alternatives.

DISCUS, a lobbying group for the distilled spirits industry, is relocating from its former headquarters at 1250 Eye Street NW, just in time for its 50th anniversary.

“As we celebrate DISCUS’s 50th anniversary, this modern, one-of-a-kind office will greatly support our mission to be effective and strong advocates for the spirits sector and its consumers well into the future,” Chris Swonger, president and CEO of DISCUS, said in a prepared statement.

The headquarters was constructed by Rand and designed by D.C.-based interior architecture and design firm sshape.

Special spirits-related themes are featured throughout the office, including illustrations of agriculture, stills, barrels and aging warehouses depicting the distillation process from field to glass, according to Swonger. There’s also a 30-foot tiled bar complemented with stools, cocktail booths and lounge seating.

“Our new office celebrates the vibrant cocktail culture in the U.S. and the importance of the hospitality industry,” he said. “We set out to create a workplace where our team feels inspired every time they walk into the office, and our guests have an unforgettable experience and a deeper appreciation for spirits.”

The building is the closest privately owned office building to the U.S. Capitol and provides views of the Capitol Reflecting Pool, the National Mall, the Washington Monument and the Smithsonian museums from the office spaces and a 6,500-square-foot roof terrace.

The reception area includes rare historical artifacts, including a letter penned by George Washington in 1799 about his successful distillery operation at Mount Vernon, and a 1776 Continental Army commissary list, which detailed liquor accounts for Washington and several other Continental officers.

Other amenities in the building include a recently completed 7,700-square-foot conference and entertainment center on the building’s second floor, a fitness center, bike storage, a parking garage, a car wash, on-site concierge, and fast casual and fine dining options.

Cresa’s Mindy Saffer and Josh Freedenberg represented DISCUS in the lease. It was unclear who represented ownership.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

