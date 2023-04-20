Distilled Water Market Size to Surpass USD 654.12 Million with Growing CAGR of 8.00% by 2030, Market Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Competitive Analysis and Regional Overview

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the distilled water market is expected to reach USD 654.12 million by 2030, which is USD 353.40 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Distilled water has produced when the water has been boiled into vapor and then condensed into liquid in a separate vessel. The impurities such as contaminants and minerals of the original water do not boil below boiling point or near the boiling point of water left in the original container. Therefore, distilled water is a type of purified water.

According to the guidelines by World Health Organization, distilled water is safe for drinking As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the distillation process is very effective process at removing bacteria (such as salmonella, shigella, campylobacter, E. coli), protozoa (such as giardia or cryptosporidium), and viruses (including norovirus, enteric, hepatitis A, and rotavirus). Distilled water does not contain any biological contaminants such as parasite cryptosporidium, which are more hazardous for the immunocompromised. The distilled water has several benefits such as providing possible assistance in successful surgeries for some cases of cancers as a result the demand for the distilled water increase, which enhance the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Increasing consumption of distilled water in various industries.

Increasing per capita spending and increasing research and development activities are some of the important factors expected to drive the market's growth. Moreover, the growth of aquariums in homes leads to a surge in demand for distilled water. The growth and expansion of the automation sector also leads to an increase in demand for the distilled water because it is used in some places on vehicles. Furthermore, increased distilled water usage in some medical devices, for instance, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) for sleep, are anticipated to enhance the market growth rate. Therefore, the increasing consumption of distilled water in various industries is likely to drive the growth rate of the targeted market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the distilled water market are:

PepsiCo (U.S.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

The Coca-Cola Company. (U.S.)

Nutan Chemicals (India)

Watson’s Water (HK) Limited (Hong Kong)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Neustro Poly Products Private Limited (India)

Labmatrix Manufacturing LLP (India)





Sudiksha Chemicals (India)

Aqua Systems Technology (India)

Praxor Instruments And Scientific Co (India)

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN GMBH & CO. KG (Germany)

Jackel Porter Co., Ltd. (China)

Market Segments Covered in Distilled Water Industry Research

Product

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Application

Drinking

Chemical and Biological Laboratories

Automotive Cooling Systems and Batteries

Medical

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Industry Drivers:

Surging usage of distilled water in automotive cooling systems and lead-acid batteries

Distilled water is very suitable for use in those devices where mineral deposits could cause corrosion and make that interferes with operations. This mainly includes automotive cooling, lead-acid batteries systems, and many other industrial equipment. Therefore, surging usage of distilled water in automotive cooling systems and lead-acid batteries is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Growing demand of distilled water for medical purposes

The high purity level of distilled water makes it perfect for sterilizing medical equipment’s because it does not leave deposits or residue. It is used by specialists to sterilize instruments, prevent cross-contamination and infections, and also for emergency personnel to clean wounds. Moreover, dentists use distilled water to wash and rinse the mouth bacteria. Distilled water is also ideal in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines because it prevents bacteria from breeding. Therefore, surging demand for distilled water for medical purposes is expected to drive the market's growth.

Major Challenges:

Multiple issues associated with distilled water

Poor sanitation and contaminated water are associated to spread of diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid fever, polio and dysentery. As per the report of WHO, it is estimated that around 829,00 people die every year owing to unhealthy drinking water, hand hygiene and sanitation. Inadequate sanitation services and managed water expose people to preventable health risks which is one of the major factor that will act as market restraints and further challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

This distilled water market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

Distilled Water Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the distilled water market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

North America dominates the distilled water market in terms of revenue share and market share. This is mainly owing to the enhancement of existing product and development of new technologies in this region

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2023-2030 owing to manufacturers of distillation system are increasing their capacity to decrease turnaround time between projects and also focus on high efficiency and better technology solutions in this region.

Key Objective of Distilled Water Market:

Every firm in the Distilled Water market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Distilled Water Market Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Distilled Water Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Distilled Water Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Distilled Water top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Distilled Water Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Distilled Water Market, By Product Global Distilled Water Market, By Application Global Distilled Water Market, By Distribution Channel Global Distilled Water Market, By Region Global Distilled Water Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

