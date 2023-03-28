U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

Distinguished Business Owner Ken Ampy is Recognized as a Leader by Virginia Business Magazine

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CEO of Astyra Corporation celebrated by Virginia Business Magazine with their Inaugural Black Business Leader Award

RICHMOND, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Making his mark in history, Ken Ampy, CEO of Astyra Corporation, was featured in Virginia Business Magazine as one of the prominent Black Business Leaders in the state. 17 executives were chosen out of 108 dynamic leaders, based on factors such as leadership, professional achievements, community impact, and mentoring. The honorees of the Black Business Leader award are the first recipients to be nominated and acknowledged for their many achievements by readers.

Ken Ampy CEO of Astyra Corporation celebrated by Virginia Business Magazine with their Inaugural Black Business Leader Award. (Source: Astyra Corporation).
Ken Ampy CEO of Astyra Corporation celebrated by Virginia Business Magazine with their Inaugural Black Business Leader Award. (Source: Astyra Corporation).

Growing up in Dinwiddie County, Ken's commitment to community began in his childhood. As a child in a rural environment, he learned that success is built on the back of your community. Ken studied computer science at Old Dominion University and launched his career as a Programmer Analyst & Developer in the early '90's. In 1997, he co-founded Astyra Corporation with his ODU roommate and friend Sam Young. 25 years later, Astyra continues to be recognized as leaders in staffing.

"I am honored to have been included on the roster with some outstanding Virginian business leaders. To have been selected for the inaugural list makes this honor even more special" says Ampy. "While I am the named individual, I consider this honor possible because of the many people who have mentored, advised, and offered their wisdom to me. I am humbled by this inclusion and share it with those along my path who have contributed to making it possible."

Ken is known for his contribution and commitment to his community. He is a seven-time gubernatorial appointee to various state boards. Currently, Ken serves as the chair of the board for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). He also serves as the chair of the board for Virginia Credit Union, a $5 billion-dollar financial institution. Ken's commitment to community extends to his executive level employees at Astyra, who are required to serve on a community board. To date, Astyra has invested more than 10,000 volunteer hours, helped more than 3 dozen organizations, and impacted many lives.

To learn more about Virginia Business Magazine's 2023 Black Business Leader award, visit https://www.virginiabusiness.com/article/making-strides.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distinguished-business-owner-ken-ampy-is-recognized-as-a-leader-by-virginia-business-magazine-301783871.html

SOURCE Astyra Corporation

