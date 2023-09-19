IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Zach Swartz, Partner at Vinson & Elkins LLP. Mr. Swartz spoke to IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about the current distressed real estate market in the country, its relationship with debt and the economy, among other topics. Watch the full recording below:

About Vinson & Elkins LLP

At Vinson & Elkins, people are the strongest asset. Collaborating seamlessly across 11 offices worldwide, the company’s lawyers are committed to excellence, offering clients experience in handling their transactions, investments, projects and disputes across the globe. Vinson & Elkins has recognized professionals in key industries that drive forward the global economy. The company’s market approach comes from the experience gained from representing entrepreneurial innovators in their most important deals and disputes for over 100 years. Vinson & Elkins’ commitment to excellence, coupled with their commercial approach to solving problems, enables them to collaborate with clients to achieve results.

About Zach Swartz

Zach’s principal areas of practice are capital markets and securities law, private equity, fund and joint venture formation, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. He has particular experience advising on corporate and securities transactions involving equity and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Zach also regularly provides general corporate, reporting, disclosure, compliance, securities, and corporate governance advice to private and public company clients. Zach is recognized nationwide as “Up and Coming” in REITs by Chambers USA.

Contact:

IPO-Edge.com

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Instagram: @IPOEdge

The post Distressed Real Estate: Vinson & Elkins Partner Zach Swartz, Live from NYSE appeared first on CorpGov.