Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market worth $13.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market is projected to grow from USD 9.7 billion in 2023 to USD 13.0 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is attributed to the growing focus on enhancing spectrum efficiency, growing need for strong and reliable cellular connectivity for Internet of Things (IoT), and rising demand for enhanced network coverage and need to eliminate connectivity gaps in buildings. Furthermore, use of distributed antenna system (DAS) technology in Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Service offering accounted for larger share of DAS market in 2023

In 2023, the service sector held the highest market share. It is moreover anticipated to rule the market during the anticipated time frame, expanding at a higher CAGR between 2023 and 2028. Installation services are provided by both DAS integrators and OEMs. Major installation services include equipment ordering; cable installation; equipment pre-staging and configuration; installation of the head-end and remote equipment; and coordination with wireless service providers for design approval, rebroadcast agreements, and commissioning (system activation).

Outdoor coverage is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the forecast period

The outdoor coverage segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. With increasing automation and the adoption of wireless connectivity technologies in the automotive, transportation, and industrial verticals, the need for outdoor DAS (oDAS) is also growing. Outdoor systems are deployed not only to boost the network capacity but also to gain coverage in areas such as tunnels, bridges, and hilly terrains, which are difficult to reach for base station towers. oDAS can be used to augment cellular coverage without adding more expensive base stations. The increasing preference for oDAS installation as compared to that for base stations due to the easy and relatively less expensive process of installation is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for oDAS. Outdoor DAS are usually small and have low-power antennas that can directly be installed on existing infrastructure, such as buildings or utility poles. They are also capable of handling simultaneous phone calls, leading to fewer call drops. Moreover, oDAS have better interference management capabilities as compared to other stand-alone solutions, such as small cells, and can help improve the performance of outdoor cell level capacities, especially cell-edge capacity performance.

North America market accounted for larger share of DAS market in 2023

Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to have the largest DAS market. It belongs to the worlds technologically most advanced regions. The people in this area have quickly embraced cellphones with 4G capabilities, making it one of the most technologically advanced and mobile-dense locations in the world. North America uses smartphones the most, and by the end of 2028, traffic per smartphone is predicted to exceed 55 GB, according to the 2022 Ericsson Mobility Report.

The regions DAS market is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising number of internet subscribers, rising mobile data traffic, and increasing focus by government agencies on improving telecommunications infrastructure to meet consumer demand for seamless connectivity. The region is also expected to be the early adopter of 5G services in areas such as AR/VR, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence, owing to high customer digital engagement In addition to subscribers having many connected devices, increased automation across industries, increasing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption, increasing cellular M2M connections, and soaring demand for on-demand video services will all contribute to the regions DAS markets growth.

Key players

Key players in the DAS market include CommScope (US), Corning (US), PBE Axell (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (China), SOLiD Technologies (US), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), Betacom (US), among others.

