U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,343.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,039.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,186.00
    +27.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.40
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.53
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -15.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.47 (-1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1194
    -0.0050 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.46
    -0.70 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1680
    +0.5080 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,456.38
    -1,394.51 (-3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.87
    -24.94 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.71
    +36.93 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Distributed Antenna System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The DAS market is projected to grow from USD 8. 7 billion in 2021 to USD 12. 7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6. 5% during the forecast period. The market for services is expected to be worth USD 8.

New York, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Antenna System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By offering, Coverage, Ownership Model, Vertical, User Facility Area, Frequency Protocol, Network Type, Signal Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038690/?utm_source=GNW
7 billion by 2027, while the market for components is expected to be worth USD 4.0 billion by 2027, growing at CAGRs of 6.5% and 7.0%, respectively. Some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the distributed antenna system (DAS) market include increasing mobile data traffic, growing number of connected devices due to Internet of Things (IoT), rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity, and increasing construction of buildings based on modern and sustainable concepts.

Services segment to account for the largest share of distributed antenna systems (DAS) market during the forecast period
On the basis of offering, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented into components, and services. The services segment (pre-sales services, installation services, and post-sales services) is projected to hold the largest market share than components segment owing to the high capital expenditure in installation and maintenance of DAS in both, outdoor and indoor environment.

Indoor coverage to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
Based on coverage, The distributed antenna system (DAS) market for indoor coverage is expected to hold a larger share during the forecast period.The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising demand from various consumers for continuous connectivity.

According to Cisco, ~80% of the data consumed by people is indoors. Therefore, the installation of the DAS networks in buildings would provide enhanced cellular services and better voice and data services to occupants

North America to account for the largest share of distributed antenna system (DAS) market during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest DAS market during the forecast period.It is one of the technologically advanced regions in the world.

The consumers in this region have readily adopted 4G- enabled smartphones, which has established it as one of the most advanced mobile-dense regions in the world.According to the Ericsson Mobility Report published in 2019, North America records the highest use of smartphones, and the traffic per smartphone is expected to reach 45 GB by the end of 2025.

The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing emphasis of government offices on enhancing telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users’ demand for seamless connectivity are expected to drive the growth of the DAS market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 38%, Tier 2 = 28%, and Tier 3 = 34%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 40%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 30%
• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 35%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%

Some of the key players in the distributed antenna system (DAS) market are CommScope (US), Corning (US), PBE Axell (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (China), SOLiD Technologies (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), JMA Wireless (US), Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF) (US).

Research Coverage:
In this report, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market has been segmented on the basis of offering, coverage, ownership model, user facility area, vertical, frequency protocol, network type, signal source, and geography.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.

It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the distributed antenna system ( DAS) ecosystem.

Key Benefits to Buy the Report:
• This report includes statistics for the distributed antenna system (DAS) market based on offering, coverage, ownership model, user facility area, vertical, frequency protocol, network type, signal source, and geography, along with their respective market sizes.
• Value chain analysis and key industry trends have been provided for the market.
• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the distributed antennas system (DAS) market have been provided in detail in this report.
• This report would help stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem and the recent development strategies adopted by the key players in the market, such as product launches/developments, contracts/collaborations/agreements/acquisitions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038690/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Intel’s cloud business ‘potentially losing share to AMD’: Analyst

    KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst John Vinh joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Intel earnings and the outlook for cloud computing.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • Why Nano Dimension Stock Soared and Then Fell Today

    Stocks saw volatile swings again today, but Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) still managed to close out the day's session in the green. The stock had been up by as much as 12.8% in the daily session, but the Federal Reserve's confirmation that it would soon be raising interest rates to help curb inflation prompted pullbacks across the market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index had been trending toward a big positive close, but it slipped and ended the day roughly flat after investors digested the news from the Fed.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Why Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks Topped the Market Today

    Shares of coronavirus vaccine makers generally had a good Wednesday on the back of a coming push on additional jabs, plus a notable recommendation boost by a prominent investment bank. In contrast to the day's dip in the S&P 500 index, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock enjoyed a 1.6% lift, Comirnaty vaccine co-developers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) respectively rose by 0.9% and 2.7%, and perennial underdog Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 2.6%.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Analysis-Fed tightening a sign to get the 'heck out' of U.S. stocks

    U.S. stock markets, after enjoying their best three-year run in more than two decades, may soon have to cede the top spot. With the Fed preparing to raise interest rates https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26 for the first time in almost four years, capital is starting to fan out of rate-sensitive U.S. shares into other parts of the world where markets are cheaper and potentially more resilient. The S&P 500's near 10% drop so far this year has surpassed losses on most non-U.S. indexes and some reckon that recent investment outflows from the market, first in a month according to BofA, are only the beginning.

  • Tech stocks: ‘There’s clearly a buy signal’ amid the sell-off, strategist says

    JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management partner and portfolio manager, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings, software stocks, and the outlook for tech as the Fed prepares its policy decision today.

  • After vicious stock market sell-off, it's time to buy: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs says it's time to start nibbling at stocks after a vicious rout.

  • Netflix Secures Endorsement From Ackman After Stock Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund magnate Bill Ackman has acquired more than 3.1 million shares in Netflix Inc., offering a vote of confidence in the streaming giant after the stock collapsed in recent days.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Fact