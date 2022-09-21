U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.00
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,884.00
    +83.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,930.50
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.10
    +9.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.94
    +2.00 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.90
    +11.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.54
    +0.36 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0040 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    +1.39 (+5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8800
    +0.1770 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,994.33
    -259.07 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.48
    -6.55 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.57
    +53.91 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

The Distributed cloud market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 11.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6%

0
ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The increase in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments is boosting the growth of distributed cloud market. Networking service type to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Cloud Market by Service Type, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320076/?utm_source=GNW
Cloud networking is utilized for managing the organization’s network capabilities hosted in a public or private cloud.Distributed cloud is a public cloud architecture that can also be extended for cloud networking.

Organizations can either use on-premises cloud networking resources to build a private cloud network or use cloud-based networking resources in the public cloud or a hybrid cloud combination. These network resources include virtual routers, firewalls, and bandwidth and network management software.

BFSI industry vertical to hold second largest market share in 2022
Digital transformation in the banking and financial sector is always slowed down by the long trail of traditional and legacy applications that are quite expensive if they require modernization.Cloud solutions offer a new way for banking and financial industries to modernize their IT infrastructure.

Distributed cloud technology enables banking organizations to host applications based on any deployment type and meet the regulatory requirements offering scalability and security. Further, the cloud comes with an efficient cost model, which enables banking and financial services to move away from large capital investments and opt for small subscription-based models.

Europe to hold a significant market share of distributed cloud market in 2022
Europe is the second largest market for the distributed cloud platform.Countries such UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe are considered for the analysis of the European region.

Like North America, enterprises in this region have the strong technical expertise and bigger IT budgets.The presence of a large number of players is another factor contributing significantly to the distributed cloud market growth in this region.

The European market has become more profitable for vendors delivering distributed cloud.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier I: 33%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 25%
• By Designation: C-Level: 36%, D-Level: 45%, and Others: 19%
• By Region: North America: 42%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 15%, Row: 8%

The report profiles the following key vendors:
1. Google (US)
2. IBM(US)
3. Microsoft (US)
4. AWS (US)
5. VMware (US)
6. Alibaba Cloud(China)
7. Teradata(US)
8. F5(US)
9. Cohesity (US)
10. Oracle (US)
11. Commvault (US)
12. SCC (UK)
13. Wind River Systems (UK)
14. Cubbit (Italy)
15. PhoenixNAP(US)
16. Pluribus Networks (US)
17. Anyscale (US)
18. Panzura (US)
19. Platform9 (US)
20. Zededa (US)
21. Hazelcast (US)

Research Coverage
The report segments the Distributed cloud market by service types, application, organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), vertical, and regions.The service .

The service type segment includes data security, data storage, networking, autonomy, and other service types (disaggregation and analytics).

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into edge computing, content delivery, the internet of things, and other applications (volunteer cloud and fog computing).

The market is segmented based on organization sizes as SMEs and large enterprises.Different industry verticals using distributed cloud services include BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and other verticals.

The other verticals include travel & hospitality and education.
The geographic analysis of the distributed cloud market is spread across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the distributed cloud market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall distributed cloud market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320076/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mexico Stru

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs Inc. has objected to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suggestion that it may seek additional time and pages if other amici curiae (Latin for friends of the court) submit briefs, as the lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC, Ripple seek summary judgment in attempt […]

  • Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

    Oil jumped more than 2% on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine and raising concerns of tighter oil and gas supply. Brent crude futures rose $2.28, or 2.5%, to $92.90 a barrel by 0707 GMT after falling $1.38 the previous day. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices climb after Putin announces partial draft and as Fed decision looms

    Oil prices moved higher as investors weighed up the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • Europe burns cash to help businesses in deepening energy crisis

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper on Wednesday and Britain capped the wholesale cost of electricity and gas for businesses, in Europe's latest moves to keep the lights on and heaters running this winter as the war in Ukraine escalates. Russian President Vladimir Putin added to the price pain in global energy markets, sending oil and gas prices higher by announcing a partial Russian military mobilisation, threatening to tighten global fuel supplies even further.. European gas and power prices have rocketed as Russia has cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving consumers struggling with sky-high bills and utilities grappling with a liquidity crunch.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Ford’s Big Earnings Warning Is Really Good News. Just Ask Wall Street.

    Monday, the car maker said a lack of parts and inflation would leave it with a third-quarter operating profit much lower than Wall Street expected.

  • Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch

    Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to offer financial support to power providers on the brink of collapse, in an effort to ease pressure on a market whose smooth operation is vital to keep people warm. "We have a dysfunctional futures market, which then creates problems for the physical market and leads to higher prices, higher inflation," a senior trading source told Reuters.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says

    Bank of America expects oil prices to top $100 per barrel by the end of 2022 as demand from Asia begins to pick up again.

  • Railroads' Strategy Thrilled Wall Street, but Not Customers and Workers

    America’s first commercial railroads were built almost two centuries ago. Freight rail has been a symbol of the nation’s economic might and ingenuity ever since. In recent years, some of the biggest names on Wall Street have made significant investments in railroads, reaping big stock gains as railroads reported higher profits. But the underlying strategies that strengthened railroads’ bottom lines have caused friction with customers, regulators and particularly workers — giving rise to a contra