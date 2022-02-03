U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    -48.50 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,395.00
    -97.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,794.25
    -320.25 (-2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.00
    -15.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.33
    -0.93 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.28 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    +1.03 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    +0.3300 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,423.61
    -2,116.79 (-5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.95
    -49.52 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.71
    -8.29 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     

Distributed Control System Market by Shipment Scale, by Component, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The DCS market is projected to reach USD 23. 2 billion by 2026 from an estimated of USD 17. 5 billion in 2021, in order to meet the increasing demand from power sector. It provides benefits such as a Distributed control systems have networking capabilities that are useful for business management, and the ability of these systems to process a large number of I/O points simultaneously has led to the growth of the DCS market.

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Control System Market by Shipment Scale, by Component, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05169957/?utm_source=GNW


“The software segment by component is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.” Based on the component of DCS systems, the software component is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2026. The software segment includes IT applications such as advanced process control systems, controller integration with DCS, technology libraries, telecontrol software, connectivity solutions, parameter control and materials management systems, process optimization and process safety solutions, and advanced software and virtualization solutions. It offers a common platform for devices to connect and operate. Upgrades to existing software, increased use of distributed control systems in cloud computing technologies, and upcoming technologies such as IoT are the major drivers of the software segment of the DCS market.

The software solutions are cost-effective and can be replaced and upgraded easily. “Continuous process segment by application is expected to emerge as the largest segment for DCS implementation” The continuous process segment, by application, is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The continuous process is a method where the manufacturing process is carried out without any interruption and is generally preferred when producing large quantities. It is the faster-growing application in the DCS market.

The continuous production process is used in oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and water & wastewater treatment industries and is one of the more efficient and profitable methods of production. The use of distributed control systems in nuclear as well as renewable sectors in the power generation industry and in upstream and downstream activities in the oil & gas industry are the major factors driving the continuous process segment.

The increasing production of chemicals and the growing demand for distribution control systems in the refining industry also contribute to the segment’s growth. “Asia Pacific: The largest DCS market” Asia Pacific is currently the largest DCS market, followed by North America and Europe. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2020. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

The market is expected to grow due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and economic growth in the region, leading to the installation of new DCS systems in various emerging economies. Breakdown of Primaries: In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows: By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11% By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45% By Region: Asia Pacific- 70%, North America- 10%, Middle East- 10%, and Europe- 10% Note: Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers. Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 20120. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The leading players in the DCS market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson (US), Siemens (Germany), and Honeywell (US). Research Coverage: The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global DCS market, by shipment scale, by component, by application, by end user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the DCS market. Key Benefits of Buying the Report The report identifies and addresses the key markets for DCS, which would help DCS manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05169957/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today

    The stocks of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and start-ups Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), are down between 15% and 37% year to date. Tesla is down 2.6%. Tesla's drop, which brought its intraday market cap back below $900 billion, comes a day after news of a recall of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software and some potentially concerning Chinese EV demand data.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns, Citing Relationship With Colleague

    The network head disclosed the relationship with executive Allison Gollust during a probe of former CNN host Chris Cuomo, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • U.S. Natural Gas Skyrockets as Market Awaits Freeze-Offs

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures soared as much as 17% in the U.S. as forecasts showed a deep freeze returning in mid-February after this week’s cold blast, intensifying concerns about tight supplies of the heating and power-plant fuel.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall,

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Ferrari to launch first SUV in 2023 as sales hit record high

    Ferrari set a new sales record last year by delivering 11,155 vehicles as the Italian luxury carmaker prepares to deliver its first SUV in 2023.

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’s Problems Grow as M

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs Right Now

    The job market is heavily in flux, with 62% of working Americans considering a job change in 2022 and 24% currently looking, according to a recent LinkedIn survey of over 2,000 U.S. workers. And...

  • Oil prices slide after OPEC+ agrees to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the energy sector as crude oil settles at $88.26 a barrel.

  • FRONTIER DRILLS 322 METERS OF 1.6% Li2O FROM PHASE X DRILLING AT SPARK

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from two of five drill holes drilled during The Phase X drill program on the Spark pegmatite. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputt