Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Report 2022: Featuring Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Brugg Kabel, Luna Innovations & More

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Market Insights

Rapid Growth in Real-time Monitoring predicted to uplift the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market
The global distributed fiber optic sensor market was stood at US$ 1,289.2 Mn in the year 2021 and expected to reach US$ 3,386.2 Mn by the year 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast from 2022 to 2030.

Distributed fiber optic sensing is a novel technology that has gained a prominent place in the recent past. The prime factor attributed to the market growth is its disruptive capabilities such as real-time and continuous measurement of the physical parameters such as temperature, strain, pressure, and others. In addition, a surge in demand for real-time sensors to detect the fault and risk prior to its period to prevent damages has flourished the market growth prominently.

These days, distributed fiber optic sensors are largely used for pipeline monitoring in the oil & gas industry, infrastructure monitoring, geotechnical monitoring, electric power & substation monitoring, and many others.

Scattering Process Analysis

Rayleigh Scattering Effect expected to witness a Flourishing Growth during the Forecast Period
Raman scattering effect led the global distributed fiber optic sensor market in the year 2021 and anticipated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This scattering process is widely preferred because of its accuracy in measurement of physical parameters along with its ability to uphold the balance between a range in which it senses the physical parameters. In the wake of the same, the Raman scattering effect seeks lucrative growth in civil and oil & gas applications.

On the other hand, the Rayleigh scattering effect expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period. The prime factor accounting for the escalating segment growth is high sensitivity. The sensor has almost equal sensitivity for any changes in the parameters such as temperature, pressure, strain, and others. In addition, this scattering process is used to track the propagating effect that helps in analyzing various parameters.

End-use Industry Analysis

Oil & Gas Captured Lucrative Market Revenue Share in the year 2018
In 2021, the oil & gas industry dominated the global distributed fiber optic sensor market in terms of revenue share. Increasing adoption of distributed sensing technology in pipeline monitoring and infrastructure health monitoring accounts for the prime factor contributing to the significant segment growth. Furthermore, increasing research & development for pipeline monitoring and gas leakage detection anticipated to portray the oil & gas industry as the largest user of distributed fiber optical sensors during the forecast period.


Regional Analysis

North America Acquired Maximum Revenue Share in the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market in the year 2018
North America acquired the largest revenue share among the global distributed fiber optic sensor market in the year 2021. Increasing spending on oil & gas pipeline projects coupled with the presence of the longest oil & gas pipeline network of 2,034,065.0 km in the region contributed majorly to the significant regional growth. In addition, the proposed capital spending on North America pipelines expected to reach US$ 232.5 Bn by 2025 that will raise a third of the global pipeline capacity. All the above parameters constitute the burgeoning oil & gas industry in the region.

Key Players

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Weatherford International Plc

  • Halliburton Company

  • Omnisens SA

  • Brugg Kabel AG

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

  • OFS Fitel LLC

  • Luna Innovations Incorporated

  • AFL

  • Ziebel AS

  • QinetiQ Group Plc

  • Bandweaver

  • AP Sensing GmbH

Key Industry Development:

  • On September 19, 2018, Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the launch of DTSX1, a fiber optic heat detector. The new solution provides real-time heat sensing and fire detection capability. In addition, it is cost-effective, easy to install, and data measuring capability from four cables up to 16 Km distance. With this new product launch, Yokogawa Electric Corp. targets power, chemical, iron & steel, pulp & Paper, non-ferrous metal, and oil & gas industries.

  • On Jul 10, 2017, AFL introduced FS200-60 Live PON Troubleshooting OTDR, a new member in its FlexScan family of pocket-sized OTDR. The new FS200-60 includes a Visual Fault Locator (VFL), 1650 nm filtered OTDR, optional Bluetooth, and an optional power meter.

Market Segmentation
Sensing Technique

  • Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBG)

  • Optical Time-Domain Reflectometer (OTDR)

  • Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometer (OFDR)

Scattering Process

  • Rayleigh Scattering Effect

  • Raman Scattering Effect

  • Brillouin Scattering Effect

Fiber Type

  • Single-mode Fiber

  • Multimode Fiber

Application

  • Temperature

  • Strain

  • Acoustic

  • Pressure

  • Chemical Sensing

End-use Industry

  • Energy & Utility

  • Oil & Gas

  • Safety & Security

  • Industrial

  • Civil Engineering

  • Others (Military, etc)

Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Competitive Analysis
4. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics
5. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: By Sensing Technique , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: By Scattering Process , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: By Fiber Type , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: By Application , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
9. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: By End-use Industry , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
10. North America Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
11. UK and European Union Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
12. Asia Pacific Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
13. Latin America Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
14. Middle East and Africa Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
15. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwt3k7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distributed-fiber-optic-sensor-market-report-2022-featuring-schlumberger-weatherford-international-brugg-kabel-luna-innovations--more-301726791.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

