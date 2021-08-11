Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market worth $1.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Scattering Process, Operating Principle (OTDR, OFDR), Application (Temperature, Acoustic, Strain), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2021 to USD 1.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Growing adoption of distributed fiber optic sensors in oil and gas and infrastructure and safety and security verticals will drive the demand for this market in the near future and is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Rapid digitization and automation to fulfill the rising need for productivity, efficiency and safety in various processes and growing adoption of distributed sensors in applications such as pipeline monitoring, structural health monitoring, border monitoring and control are driving the growth of distributed fiber optic sensor market.

The market has declined in 2020, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19. The supply chain was disrupted in 2020 due to the lockdown imposed by various governments and labor shortages in these industries due to travel restrictions, that affected the distributed fiber optic sensor market. Though the market was impacted in 2020, it is expected to fully recover by 2021.

Strain Sensing is estimated as the fastest-growing application type in the said market during the forecast period

The distributed fiber optic sensor market for distributed strain sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in distributed fiber optic sensors market for the strain sensing application is attributed to their increasing applications in infrastructural developments such as dams and pipelines where strain sensing is essential for ground movement and threat detection and to pinpoint risk-prone locations. Increasing usage of distributed fiber optic sensors for strain sensing applications in oil & gas and infrastructure verticals is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the market for the said application. Rising infrastructure projects globally would provide opportunities for strain sensing applications

Infrastructure vertical is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The distributed fiber optic sensor market for infrastructure vertical are expected to be the fastest-growing markets during the forecast period. The market for this vertical is expected to grow at the highest pace mainly because of the increasing necessity for structural health monitoring for railway lines, buildings, bridges, buildings, tunnels & pipelines, dams, roads, geotechnical engineering, and historical monuments, among others. Further, fiber optic cables can be engineered and mechanically coupled to structures, like dams and pipelines, where ground movement can be detected and threats in the locations can be pinpointed. This can be done with distributed sensors integrated with optic cables. Rising projects of infrastructure developments mainly in China and in the APAC region provide opportunities for the market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during 2021–2026. The global market players are experiencing increased demand for distributed fiber optic sensors from countries such as China, Japan, India and Indonesia. High investments in distributed fiber optic sensors by governments in countries such as China and India is also driving the growth of the said market in APAC. Furthermore, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, replacement needs, strict safety regulations, and technological innovations also help to drive the demand for distributed fiber optic sensors in APAC.

Major players in the distributed fiber optic sensor market include Schlumberger (US), Halliburton (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Weatherford International (Switzerland), Luna Innovations (US), OFS (US.), Bandweaver (US), Omnisens (Switzerland), AP Sensing (Germany) and DarkPulse (US) among others.

