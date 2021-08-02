U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,387.16
    -8.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.16
    -97.31 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,681.07
    +8.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.50
    -10.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +0.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    -0.12 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3040
    -0.3110 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,264.15
    -1,866.84 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.68
    -9.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

·6 min read

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following Eaton Vance closed-end funds (the "Funds") announced distributions today as detailed below.

Declaration – 8/2/2021 Ex-Date – 8/11/2021 Record – 8/12/2021 Payable – 8/19/2021







Municipal Bond Funds:






Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Closing Market
Price – 7/30/21

Distribution
Rate at
Market Price

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

CEV

$0.0471

-

$13.96

4.05%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

EVN

$0.0477

-

$14.29

4.01%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

EVY

$0.0458

-

$15.28

3.60%







Taxable Funds:












Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Closing Market
Price – 7/30/21

Distribution
Rate at
Market Price

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

EVF

$0.0320

-

$6.68

5.75%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

EFL

$0.0320

($0.0020)

$9.32

4.12%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

EVV

$0.1000

-

$13.24

9.06%


Declaration – 8/2/2021 Ex-Date – 8/23/2021 Record – 8/24/2021 Payable – 8/31/2021


Municipal Bond Funds:







Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Closing Market
Price – 7/30/21

Distribution
Rate at
Market Price

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

EVM

$0.0419

-

$12.01

4.19%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

EIM

$0.0496

-

$13.86

4.29%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

ETX

$0.0709

-

$23.28

3.65%

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust

EOT

$0.0625

-

$23.13

3.24%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

ENX

$0.0378

($0.0029)

$12.65

3.59%


Taxable Funds:


Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Closing Market
Price – 7/30/21

Distribution
Rate at
Market Price

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

EFT

$0.0775

-

$14.44

6.44%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

EFR

$0.0813

-

$13.96

6.99%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

EVG

$0.1128

($0.0011)

$13.28

10.19%


Funds Making Distributions Under a Managed Distribution Plan*:


Fund

Ticker

Distribution

Change From
Prior
Distribution

Closing Market
Price – 7/30/21

Distribution
Rate at
Market Price

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

EOI

$0.1095

$0.0197

$18.58

7.07%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

EOS

$0.1373

$0.0385

$23.45

7.03%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

ETJ

$0.0760

-

$11.44

7.97%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

EVT

$0.1626

$0.0176

$27.49

7.10%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

ETG

$0.1300

$0.0275

$20.71

7.53%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

ETO

$0.1792

$0.0367

$29.65

7.25%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

ETB

$0.1080

-

$16.51

7.85%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

ETV

$0.1108

-

$16.47

8.07%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

EXD

$0.0708

-

$11.73

7.24%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

ETY

$0.0929

$0.0086

$14.30

7.80%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

ETW

$0.0727

-

$11.08

7.87%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

EXG

$0.0689

$0.0073

$10.19

8.11%

* These Funds make distributions in accordance with a managed distribution plan. Under the managed distribution plan, a Fund issues a notice to shareholders and a press release containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information on payment date of the distribution. A Fund's distributions in any period may be more or less than the net return earned by the Fund on its investments, and therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused with "yield" or "income." Distributions in excess of Fund returns will cause its net asset value to erode. Investors should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan. The Fund's Board may amend or terminate the managed distribution plan at any time without prior notice to Fund shareholders.

The Distribution Rate at Market Price is based on the Fund's most recent regular distribution per share (annualized) divided by the Fund's market price at the end of the period. Fund distributions may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in Fund performance, the cost of financing for Funds that employ leverage, portfolio holdings, realized and projected returns, and other factors. There can be no assurance that an unanticipated change in market conditions or other unforeseen factors will not result in a change in a Fund's distributions at a future time.

A portion of the distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. If that is the case, you will be notified in writing. Further information will be available prior to the payment date at funds.eatonvance.com. The final determination of tax characteristics of each Fund's distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to the shareholders.

Eaton Vance applies in-depth fundamental analysis to the active management of equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies. Eaton Vance's investment teams follow time-tested principles of investing that emphasize ongoing risk management, tax management (where applicable) and the pursuit of consistent long-term returns. The firm's investment capabilities encompass the global capital markets. With a history dating back to 1924, Eaton Vance is headquartered in Boston and also maintains investment offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, visit evmanagement.com. Eaton Vance is a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, the asset management division of Morgan Stanley.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/distribution-dates-and-amounts-announced-for-eaton-vance-closed-end-funds-301346430.html

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Recommended Stories

  • General Electric gains amid 1-for-8 reverse split debut

    Shares of General Electric traded higher on Monday as the industrial giant’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split became effective.

  • Amazon Investors Get a Reality Check

    For years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has felt like a must-own stock. Amazon stock is fallible, it turns out. The tech giant reported revenue growth of 27% to $113.1 billion, missing the analyst consensus at $115.1 billion.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Rover CEO on how the pet services company differs from other gig economy platforms

    Aaron Easterly, Rover cofounder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Live on the company’s market debut to discuss how the pandemic has impacted business, and how it distinguishes itself from other companies’ part of the gig economy’.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Why Shares of XPO Logistics Are Plunging Today

    On Monday morning, shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) opened down more than 40%, but there is no bad news to report. The split became official on Monday, with GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), the supply chain business, trading for the first time on its own. GXO has a lot of exposure to fast-growing sectors including e-commerce, while XPO is one of the top less-than-truckload trucking operators with a large freight brokerage operation.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Here's Why TG Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    A second-quarter earnings report reminded investors how difficult it is for independent companies to launch new cancer drugs.

  • Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) Strong Growth may be Volatile For the Stock in the Short Term

    Roku had a total of 53.6 million active accounts at the end of Q1 2021, and is targeting double-digit growth with their operating system and hardware. Roku might benefit from the confusion of streaming platforms and the users that want to switch to an ad-based streaming model while the streaming wars stabilize and each platform develops content for a specific consumer.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Is BioNTech SE (BNTX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • 3 Stocks to Watch This Week

    A surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S. also has many investors on edge, renewing worries around a stalled economic recovery. There is good reason investors have been down on Nikola, a maker of electric and hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

  • This Stock Is Smoking After Q2 Earnings

    Each year, fewer people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes, but that hasn't stopped tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) from continuing to bring in profits. The company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings on July 29 and showed investors that its business remains hot. Altria has signaled that it's striving for a "smoke-free future," where consumers use reduced-risk products such as sister company Philip Morris International's IQOS product, oral nicotine pouches, and electronic cigarettes.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Earnings season can be a great time to gauge company performance and outlook. During its Q2 2021 conference call, UPS said it's much more focused on growing revenue and profits from small to medium-sized businesses and other segments than simply growing volumes.

  • Why DigitalOcean Holdings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN), a cloud computing platform company, spiked today after the company received a bullish report from Citron Research. Citron's report makes some comparisons between DigitalOcean and Shopify and Square, saying the cloud computing company has similar opportunities with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that the other two companies have had. "We've seen this movie before and just like how Shopify and Square saw that SMBs were not far behind large enterprises in adopting e-commerce and digital payments, DigitalOcean is in the leading position to capitalize on this mega trend," the Citron report said.