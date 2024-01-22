This Distribution Solutions Group Insider Increased Their Holding By 38% Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Distribution Solutions Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSGR ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Distribution Solutions Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & CEO of Lawson Products Cesar Lanuza for US$249k worth of shares, at about US$25.98 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$31.24), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Cesar Lanuza purchased 9.90k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$25.64. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Distribution Solutions Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Distribution Solutions Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Distribution Solutions Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

