U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.54
    -158.31 (-3.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,543.54
    -1,111.05 (-3.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,436.57
    -547.95 (-4.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.23
    -68.06 (-3.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.28
    -3.12 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0483
    -0.0072 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8900
    -0.0780 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0143 (-1.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1590
    -1.1990 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,142.94
    -575.84 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.25
    -19.42 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Distribution Systems International Forms New Partnership with Bliss Drive

Distribution Systems International
·4 min read

Lake Forest, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Forest, California -

Distribution Systems International (DSI), a healthcare storage company in Lake Forest, CA, is pleased to announce their new partnership with Bliss Drive, which is a popular digital marketing agency that is the number one rated SEO company in Google and Yelp. DSI is focused on offering lean inventory storage systems for healthcare facilities nationwide to help boost employee productivity, reduce labor cost, and enhance bottom line savings. Some of these storage systems include their high density supply carts, specialized sterile instrument storage, Triton Case Carts™, wire shelving, medical carts, plastic storage bins, and more.

The No-Tear™ system was designed for storage and handling of sterile instrument sets in rigid containers and blue wrap trays. This system was developed with patient care and employee safety in mind, combining a set of highly efficient storage equipment with a leaned out process within the central sterile (CS)/ sterile processing department (SPD) processing cycle. The intent of the system is that once the instrument tray has been prepared, packed in a blue wrap, and placed in the stainless steel wire mesh basket, the blue wrap is never touched again until the operating room. DSI’s group of No-Tear™ storage systems include the Triton Case Carts, Triton Transport Carts, and their high density MODU-MAX CTS storage systems, which all include a specialized shelf location designed to fit each tray on its own to avoid stacking and other handling risks. The benefits of the No-Tear™ system include: valuable space savings; seamless workflow; elimination of the need for reprocessed instrument sets; faster retrieval; adjustable storage heights; improved visual indicators for labeling contents; reduction of need to handle trays, thus improving productivity; and more.

The TRITON CASE CARTS™ have been designed for transformation. The modular storage system that is within the cart interior can help the user custom configure the shelves depending on the height and width of the surgical instruments that are stored in both blue wraps and rigid containers. These carts are suitable for the No-Tear™ storage system.

Meanwhile, Bliss Drive provides search engine optimization (SEO) services, which they want to emphasize is a primary component of any successful online marketing strategy. If done properly, SEO can help in drastically increasing a website’s visibility when a potential customer is performing a search for a certain keyword or phrase. And it is essential to maintain high rankings on the key search engines or else one’s competitors will ultimately catch up and surpass the company’s position on the search engine pages. Bliss Drive creates full-spectrum SEO campaigns after conducting in-depth planning and research, and these are all backed by real world data. They integrate proven methodologies and modern technology with their proprietary techniques for coming up with custom-fitted solutions that are based on the need of a specific client.

Richard Fong , owner of Bliss Drive, LLC, says, “While physical stores in Orange County are thriving, recent studies demonstrate a significant rise in the e-commerce industry in the area. Shopping for goods, including food and clothing, is moving online more and more. With several businesses competing for the same customers, investing in digital marketing services can be an excellent undertaking. An effective digital campaign can result in fresh leads to grow your business. Whether you are a veteran or a start-up company in Orange County, online marketing can set up your enterprise for long-term success.”

DSI, which was founded in 1990, offers lean inventory storage systems for healthcare facilities across the US. DSI’s mission is simple. To serve those who serve others in the field of healthcare. Their consultative services, project planning, and specialized storage equipment for SPD’s, OR’s, and a hospital’s Supply Chain are the key focus for their group. Their products and services are all designed to help reduce inventory and labor costs in hospitals and surgery centers, which provides a very compelling value proposition for their customers. The company is simply focused on offering the most efficient, top quality storage equipment for healthcare facilities.

Those who would like to get more information about the innovative heatlhcare storage products and services offered by DSI can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

###

For more information about Distribution Systems International, contact the company here:

Distribution Systems International
Ian Loper
800-393-6090
iloper@dsidirect.com
25901 Commercentre Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630

CONTACT: Ian Loper


Recommended Stories

  • SponsorsOne Shifts SponsorCoin Platform to Community Commerce

    “Decentralized sales turning social accounts into bank accounts."

  • Legl, a SaaS for law firm workflows, tops up with $18M

    While valuations of public software-as-a-service businesses have been taking a hammering of late as investors cool on the sector amid a wider, post-pandemic tech stock sell-off, SaaS startups still need to raise funding to scale their budding businesses — or, well, they hope they'll be able to do so on reasonable terms despite these wider market bumps. Today, London-based Legl — a 2019-founded SaaS startup that sells tools to law firms wanting to digitize processes and automate workflows in areas like client onboarding, payments and compliance to support a more modern customer experience — is announcing the close of an $18 million Series B round, just over a year after it raised a $7M Series A. The Series B was led by several technology investors, including existing investor Octopus Ventures (which led its Series A), although Legl isn't specifying the round's other backers.

  • Small business microlender TMC Community Capital names new CEO

    The lender's first full-time CEO has deep roots in microfinance, which is focused on making business loans to women, minority and low-income entrepreneurs.

  • Myles Peacock Appointed Worldwide CEO of Investis Digital

    Highly Accomplished Visionary with Proven Track Record of Growth and Innovation

  • China Tech Stocks Surge on Bets Crackdown to Ease, JPM’s Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks jumped as traders bet a key meeting Tuesday between the nation’s top regulators and corporate giants would result in Beijing dialing back its yearlong clampdown of the industry. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneStocks Sink on Earnings, Growth Fears; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk D

  • Oil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -After hitting seven-week highs, oil prices slumped 2% on Tuesday as Reuters reported that the United States could ease some restrictions on Venezuela's government, raising hopes that the market could see some additional supplies. Prices also fell after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the economy could be hurt by attempts to reduce inflation. Brent crude fell $2.31, or 2%, to settle at $111.93 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.8, or 1.6%, to settle at $112.40 a barrel.

  • Rishi Sunak vows to cut business taxes

    Three graphs that show the inflation nightmare is just beginning Six ways to make money while inflation is at 9pc FTSE 100 and pound slide after inflation surge Jeremy Warner: There won’t be a house price crash, but beware a buy-to-let dip Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil ends lower, pulling back from 7-week high on Venezuelan supply prospects

    Oil futures end lower Tuesday, pulling back from their highest levels since late March as the U.S. moves to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

  • Here are the latest student loan refinance rates. And here’s who should, and should, not consider refinancing their student loans

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. For 10-year fixed rate loans, the average student loan refinancing rate hit 5.01%, up slightly from a week prior, and average rates on 5-year variable-rate loans rose slightly to 4.01%, according to the latest rates from Credible for the week ending May 15. Of course, your rate will depend on your finances and credit score, and you can see the lowest student loan refinancing rates you might qualify for here.

  • The Oil Market Is Getting Weird. Two Key Prices Flip-Flop.

    In a striking reversal, U.S. crude is now trading higher than the international kind. And, India is suddenly much more of a force.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Evgo Inks Commercial Agreement With This Auto Giant

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has signed a commercial agreement with General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) brand Cadillac to offer drivers of the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ the option of two years of unlimited public fast charging. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Cadillac offers eligible LYRIQ drivers the choice of 2 years of unlimited charging on EVgo's network or a home charger installation credit. The agreement builds on the broader collaboration between EVgo and GM, which includes pla

  • JD.com drops on uncertain demand outlook amid China lockdowns

    Analysts cut target prices amid guidance for softer second-quarter demand, largely due to the effects of pandemic-related lockdowns in China.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Sees Rising Price Performance With Jump To 81 RS Rating

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, rising from 78 to 81. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock A Buy?

  • CFRA downgrades Wells Fargo to hold from buy

    CFRA Research analyst Ken Leon on Tuesday downgraded Wells Fargo & Co. to hold from buy and cut the firm's price target on the stock to $49 from $53 a share. "We think the transformation of WFC is likely to take longer and limit the upside potential to share price performance," Leon said in a research note. Leon reiterated his 2023 earnings target of $4.70 a share, which is below the consensus view of $5.21 a share in a FactSet survey. "Our more cautious 2023 earnings forecasts assumes a slower

  • Europe’s push to cut Russian gas faces a race against winter

    Europe is trying to cut use of Russian natural gas because of the war in Ukraine, but still find enough fuel to keep the lights on and homes warm before it gets cold again. Italy has announced new supplies from Algeria, while Germany has outlined an energy partnership with Qatar, a major supplier of liquefied gas that arrives by ship.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Citi Says Fallout From Terra Collapse Unlikely to Hit Wider Financial System

    Recent weakness in bitcoin and equities doesn’t show any lag or lead effect, the bank’s analysts said.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Wingstop’s Plan to Control Chicken Costs Is to Start Raising Its Own Animals

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicken-wing chain Wingstop Inc. is actively looking at the potential purchase of a poultry company in order to better control the volatile cost of chicken. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsWingstop still