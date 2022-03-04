U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

Distributors, Customers, and Systems Integrators Recognized in 16 Categories for Exceptional Achievements Amidst the Ongoing Global Pandemic

·1 min read

WAYNE, N.J., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Communications was recognized recently by Siklu as the winner of a Siklu GAW Excellence Award: NAM Distributor of the Year.

Siklu instituted the awards to recognize and encourage successful practices and strategies in different elements of the mmWave wireless market – especially in a year filled with challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"The success of these companies is helping to close the digital divide, increase security, improve smart city services and – overall – make mmWave-based connectivity an increasingly-attractive option," said Ilan Moshe, Chief Revenue Officer of Siklu. "We can take pride in how we rose to the occasion in 2021 and we will use the lessons learned to make further progress in 2022 and beyond.

"We are very proud to be recognized by Siklu for our hard work in 2021. Our customers appreciate how easily Siklu's Gigabit wireless solutions are installed on street fixtures or rooftops. These radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber," said Scott McClure, Vice President, Territory Sales at Alliance Communications.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacities such as video security, Wi-Fi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Traverse

905 817 9267

331121@email4pr.com

