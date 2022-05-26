U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,060.16
    +81.43 (+2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,645.46
    +525.18 (+1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,754.51
    +319.77 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.75
    +44.59 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.65
    +4.32 (+3.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0718
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7770
    +0.0280 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3180
    +0.0770 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,649.41
    +165.65 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.64
    -9.51 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

District Court Dismisses DatabaseUSA’s Entire Case Against Data Axle

·4 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / On May 24, 2022, the District Court dismissed all claims asserted by DatabaseUSA against Data Axle. After almost 5 years in litigation, during which DatabaseUSA attempted to locate evidence and legal authorities to support its claims, DatabaseUSA has failed to present any evidence to support its allegations that Data Axle received, used, or disclosed the trade secrets of DatabaseUSA. The District Court declared that DatabaseUSA's trade secret claim is "a non-starter." As further failure of proof, though DatabaseUSA claimed it was damaged in the amount of $36.425 million, the District Court held that there was no evidence to support any claimed damages or evidence from which any loss could even be inferred. There is "a complete absence of evidence that DatabaseUSA was damaged . . ." concluded the District Court. In short, the District Court in effect fully exonerated Data Axle.

A former employee of DatabaseUSA (Van Gilder) contacted Data Axle and advised that he could substantiate the misconduct of DatabaseUSA and Vin Gupta, and had documents that may help prove such misconduct. Counsel for Data Axle prevented Van Gilder from communication with Data Axle in that regard, and instead Counsel received and analyzed the information apart from Data Axle. This careful process was disclosed in court filings. Notwithstanding, DatabaseUSA then sued Data Axle, its Counsel and Van Gilder for allegedly using and disclosing that information.

The District Court found that Data Axle's "counsel, was aware of the risks associated with providing that information to his client. Receiving those documents as possible evidence of DatabaseUSA's misconduct, but keeping them away from [Data Axle], is not only plausible-it would have made perfect sense."

Recall that in August 2018, a jury unanimously found DatabaseUSA and its founder Vinod Gupta liable on all seven counts, including infringement of Data Axle's database copyright and trademarks, unfair competition, false advertising and breach of various contracts. The trial court concluded that Gupta and DatabaseUSA acted "in bad faith, intentionally and with a desire to suppress the truth, destroyed evidence" and willfully and deliberately violated federal laws. The trial court entered judgments against DatabaseUSA for $11.2 million and Gupta for $10 million, and ordered both to pay interest and Infogroup's attorney fees and costs, and permanently enjoined them from using Data Axle's tradenames, making false advertising statements and participating in future unfair competitive practices. The 8th Circuit found that the trial court and jury correctly found Gupta and DatabaseUSA liable and upheld the judgments in all respects. Unable to pay the Judgment, in 2019 DatabaseUSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Nevada, where Data Axle is seeking to hold Gupta, his family office Everest Group, LLC and other conspirators liable for the Judgment.

"We are pleased that the Court summarily dismissed all of DatabaseUSA's claims without the need for a trial, finding that ‘[t]here is nothing that undermines [the Data Axle] witnesses' credibility . . . .' Data Axle remains hopeful that the Judgment against DatabaseUSA, now in excess of $12.2 M, will be satisfied in the Bankruptcy proceeding" said Greg Scaglione, lead trial counsel for Data Axle, who heads the National Litigation Practice at Koley Jessen.

"Our team continues to work tirelessly to build databases of the highest quality and accuracy," said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "We will continue to pursue collection of our judgment against DatabaseUSA and its conspirators through the bankruptcy court. We are confident that we will yet again prevail." All questions regarding the outcome or status of the case should be referred to Data Axle's lead counsel, Greg Scaglione at Koley Jessen.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

Contact:
alicia.mickelsen@data-axle.com

SOURCE: Data Axle



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702852/District-Court-Dismisses-DatabaseUSAs-Entire-Case-Against-Data-Axle

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • Blue Oval City’s chief engineer maps out timeline; immediate expansion a 'possibility'

    Kearns has a deep well of experience in getting large production sites online for Ford, where he has worked for nearly 30 years. The Australian-born engineer has mostly worked at Ford’s large production sites throughout Asia.

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Bi

  • Why Range Resources, Southwestern Energy, and NextDecade Stocks Jumped Double Digits on Wednesday

    Wednesday was yet another strong day for oil and gas stocks, but shares of natural gas companies stood out, with many soaring by double-digit percentages. Range Resources is a Texas-based natural gas exploration and production company with major operations in the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company also produces natural gas liquids and crude oil, but almost 70% of its production is natural gas.

  • Ex-Creative Planning Director Alleges Collusion Among Schwab, Fidelity, His Former Firm, and Others

    Stephen Greco accuses Creative Planning, company founder Peter Mallouk, and several custodians of anti-competitive practices, unfair competition, breach of contract, and other misconduct.

  • 3 Dow Stocks With 107% to 147% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components are three that analysts believe could more than double over the next year.

  • Toyota ramps up EV competition with its first pure battery model

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Toyota rolling out its first battery electric vehicle model.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

    The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • 2 Underrated Growth Stocks You Can Buy Now for a Bargain

    The pandemic emphasized the importance of a digital-first business model, and digital transformation (DX) projects have now taken center stage for many businesses. Twilio specializes in communications software. Twilio also provides pre-built applications for contact centers, account security, and marketing.

  • EU court to rule July 13 on Illumina challenge of EU review of Grail -sources

    A European court will decide on July 13 whether U.S. life sciences company Illumina's $8 billion cash-and-stock takeover of Grail should be scrutinised by EU antitrust regulators, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The case coincides with the European Commission seeking to expand its power to examine big companies' acquisitions of start-ups aimed at shutting down nascent rivals, with the focus on tech and pharma deals. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-top court, declined to comment on the date of its ruling.

  • Boeing Changes Will Make Planes Safer, Executive Says

    The company has revamped how it designs flight-control systems after 737 MAX crashes, among other changes aimed at improving its safety culture.

  • 2 Stocks Making Money From High Food Prices

    It's time to look at stocks that benefit from rising commodity prices in order to balance your portfolio.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • US Shale Is Holding Back While World Clamors for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearWhy So Few Big

  • VMware Negotiating to Include Go-Shop Provision in Broadcom Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VMWare Inc. is negotiating a so-called go-shop provision into its potential takeover agreement with Broadcom Inc. that would allow it to solicit competing offers, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and

  • Apple is hiking hourly pay for retail employees to $22 an hour. Corporate workers are getting a boost, too

    On Wednesday, a fourth Apple store in Louisville, Kentucky, launched an organizing campaign to form a union.

  • Analysis-Schroeder throws in towel as German industry clings on to Russian gas

    Gerhard Schroeder has backed off from taking a top role at Russian energy giant Gazprom, dealing a setback to Germany's gas lobby as it seeks to keep the energy lifeline from Russia open. The former German chancellor played a critical role in establishing the energy bond between the countries and defending it over two decades. Earlier this month, following a barrage of criticism, Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft said Schroeder was stepping down from its board.