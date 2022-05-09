U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.00
    -63.50 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,376.00
    -433.00 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.75
    -227.00 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.00
    -28.60 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.40
    -1.37 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    -15.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -0.22 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0510
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.11
    +1.91 (+6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1410
    +0.5810 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,372.48
    -1,263.34 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.68
    -75.78 (-8.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,305.52
    -82.42 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

District Heating & Cooling Market revenue to cross USD 380 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

The industrial segment in the district heating & cooling market is estimated to attain a 6.1% CAGR through 2028 owing to the increasing investments in the designing of energy-efficient and sustainable structures.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The district heating & cooling market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 380 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

District Heating &amp; Cooling Market
District Heating & Cooling Market

The market growth is credited to the ability to effectively produce electricity demand and rising infrastructural spending. The use of diverse sustainable energy technologies to manage the energy demand has also raised product adoption. Moreover, the development of large-scale heat pumps, especially across developed economies, will institute a favorable business scenario for industry players that are catering to the market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2877

The Middle East district heating & cooling market is predicted to observe a 4.4% growth rate till 2028. The ongoing commercial expansion coupled with large-scale suburban migration will lead to an increase in infrastructural spending across GCC economies, which in turn, would uplift the district cooling market. The Ministry of Electricity and Water in Kuwait has adopted plans to embrace district cooling as a major contributor to the development of sustainable energy in the country. Additionally, Qatar has made huge investments in infrastructural developments to hoist FIFA 2022.

The industrial segment in the district heating & cooling market is estimated to attain a CAGR of over 6.1% by 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in the designing of energy-efficient and sustainable structures. The robust economic growth coupled with a burgeoning cooling demand is projected to pave a favorable business landscape for the industry participants. The ongoing expansion of innovative energy-efficient, efficient heating infrastructure, and energy management systems will further boost the industry growth.

The free cooling district heating & cooling market is accounted for USD 9 billion in 2021 due to the high reliability & flexibility of efficient energy systems, potential to use waste energy as an imitative, acoustic attenuation and decreased the need for infrastructural growth. The technology adoption is further complemented by reduction of emissions on account of diminish the peak power demand and growing usage of sustainable technologies.

Escalating investments in the development of commercial & residential establishments across major economies along with favorable government policies pertaining to efficient energy will fuel the market expansion. Innovation in technologies, ease of compatibility, high operational efficiency, and lower thermal losses are some of the key parameters, which make validation preferable compared to other conventional technologies.

Major companies operating in the district heating & cooling market are ENGIE, Cetetherm, Wien Energie GmbH, Helen Oy, Veolia, Singapore Power Ltd., Stellar Energy, Danfoss, Marafeq Qatar, DC Pro Engineering, ADC Energy Systems, Tabreed, Siemens, Qatar District Cooling Company, Empower, PAL Group, SNC Lavalin Group, Emicool, Hafslund Eco, KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH, Keppel Corporation Limited, Korea District Heating Corporation, LOGSTOR A/S, NRG Energy Inc., Ørsted A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, RWE, Shinryo Corporation, Statkraft AS, STEAG GmbH, Vattenfall AB, Goteborg Energi, and Fortum.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2877

Some major findings of the district heating & cooling market report include:

  • Regulations for providing endless drives to investors to support the economic development at a sustainable rate for the district heating & cooling business.

  • The ongoing integration of sustainable technology mix and regulatory measures to reduce the overall emissions across regions will foster the market progression.

  • Government norms pertaining to climate changes and GHG emissions will upsurge the industry size.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 3 District Heating & Cooling Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Innovations & technology landscape

3.2.1 Emicool

3.2.2 Empower

3.2.3 Qatar District Cooling Company

3.2.4 Tabreed

3.2.5 Keppel Corporation Limited

3.2.6 Engie

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 COVID- 19 impact on industry outlook

3.5 Development of future district heating & cooling solutions

3.6 Price trend analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 North America

3.7.1.1.1 Favorable government policies towards renewable including CHP

3.7.1.2 Europe

3.7.1.2.1 Government norms toward zero emission buildings

3.7.1.2.2 Government incentives towards the adoption of district energy systems

3.7.1.2.3 Extreme climatic conditions

3.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.1.3.1 Rapid urbanization and industrialization

3.7.1.3.2 Regulations toward sustainable energy

3.7.1.4 Middle East

3.7.1.4.1 Rising infrastructural spending

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High capital cost

3.7.2.2 Volatile Prices

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's Analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2022

3.11 Competitive benchmarking

3.12 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/district-heating-and-cooling-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/district-heating--cooling-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-380-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301542328.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron's Recently Announced Acquisition Shows Why Investors Don't Have to Panic About Green Energy

    Some people think some big energy-sector names aren't changing fast enough. Chevron shows it's no big deal.

  • Oil Swings as Traders Weigh Up G-7 Crude Ban, Saudi Price Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and the impact of China’s energy-sapping lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Price

  • Oil Prices Slip as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and the northwest of Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was down 0.9% at $108.79.

  • Oil falls on China demand worries, possible EU ban on Russia oil eyed

    Oil prices slipped on Monday, along with stock markets in Asia, sparked by weak China data and fears a global recession could dampen oil demand, with investors eying European Union talks on a Russian oil embargo that could tighten global supplies. Brent crude lost 41 cents, or 0.4%, to $111.98 a barrel by 0603 GMT. "The broader risk-off sentiment sparked by the recession fears, and China's lockdowns are the major factors that pressure the oil price," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for buyers in Asia as coronavirus lockdowns in China weigh on demand, countering uncertainty around Russia’s supplies as the Ukraine war drags on.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Musk tweet on Japan doomed by low birthrate provokes anger - but not just at him

    An Elon Musk tweet saying Japan would "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birthrate set off a flood of sarcasm and anger on Monday - though much of the angst was aimed at a Japanese government many said did little to address the issue. The comment hit a nerve among Japan watchers and in Japan, whose population peaked in 2008 and has declined since due to its low birthrate to about 125 million as of last year despite government warnings and sporadic attempts to grapple with the issue.

  • China’s Export Growth Weakens to 2020 Low as Lockdowns Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsChina’s exports and imports struggled in April as worsening Cov

  • It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation.

    Our roundtable panelists discuss what’s ahead for EVs, autonomous driving, and more. Plus, four upstarts to watch.

  • China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil

    China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after COVID-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil. The easing of Iranian oil purchases, which still make up some 7% of imports by the world's largest crude importer, came as Western diplomats have largely lost hope in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact while high oil prices emboldened Iran to take its time to return to an agreement. A revived nuclear deal would allow Iran to boost its oil sales beyond China - Iran's number one customer for the past two years - to previous clients in South Korea and Europe.

  • NextEra Energy Sees an $8 Trillion Addressable Market for Renewables

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) has been a phenomenal investment over the years. The utility has delivered a more than 500% total return over the past decade, almost 20% annualized. Powering the company's strong returns has been its investments in renewable energy.

  • This Value Stock Is Up 49% Year to Date -- Is It Too Late to Buy?

    While much of the stock market has faded into bear-market territory this year, one sector has stood out -- oil and gas. The energy sector, as represented by the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT: XLE), has gained 48% this year, while the S&P 500 has shed 14%. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), the largest component of the Energy Select SPDR ETF, is up 49% year to date.

  • What Determines Bitcoin's Price?

    Several factors determine what gives Bitcoin its value, including supply and demand, forks, competition, and regulations.

  • Posts mislead about environmental impact of electric cars

    Social media posts shared repeatedly in Australia claim that "500,000 pounds (227 metric tonnes) of the earth's crust" is excavated to mine the materials for one electric car battery. This is misleading; experts said the posts exaggerated the amount of earth that would be excavated for one battery and that the environmental impact of electric vehicles was smaller than gasoline-powered cars."I have nothing against electric cars but let's not pretend they are God's gift to the environment," reads

  • Southeast Europe’s Search For Natural Gas Supplies

    With Russia threatening to cut natural gas exports off to any “unfriendly nations”, countries in Southeast Europe are looking to secure new supplies from elsewhere

  • Oil Prices Top $100, Yet Some Big U.S. Frackers Let Their Production Fall

    The largest U.S. shale-oil producers are returning more cash to investors than they’re investing in drilling, a sign of how much the industry has changed since the oil-boom years.

  • Trading Russian Oil Will Become Harder From Mid-May, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity firms will find it much harder to buy and sell Russian oil from the middle of this month, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader, as Europe tightens sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swings

  • To counter China, Biden launches 3D printing initiative with GE Aviation and other large firms

    US President Joe Biden's administration announced on Friday a new initiative that would boost manufacturing of 3D printed products by domestic small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs), an effort that the White House hopes will work in conjunction with legislation meant to boost US competitiveness against China. Dubbed "Additive Manufacturing Forward" or "AM Forward", the initiative involves voluntary commitments from some of America's largest manufacturers, including aerospace giant GE Aviation and

  • Gas prices: 66% of Americans are making 'significant' habit changes: Survey

    High gas prices are changing driving and vehicle usage among American households according to a recent Yahoo/Maru Public Opinion survey.

  • Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

    Humans don't know what they're missing under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below the keels of massive ships, an underwater camera provides a live feed from another world, showing marine life that's trying its best to resist global warming.