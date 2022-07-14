District Heating Market to record USD 21.67 Bn growth -- Technavio identifies Alfa Laval AB and Danfoss AS as key players
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global district heating market report by Technavio expects the market to have a fragmented structure. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of district heating solutions for customers worldwide. These vendors are making huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the strategies that vendors in this market are adopting to strengthen their position.
Technavio identifies Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc. as dominant players in the market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
According to the report, the district heating market will observe an incremental growth of USD 21.67 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 2.01% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the implementation of district heating in smart cities. In addition, trends such as the increasing use of biomass district heating will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus. However, the increased competition from fuel-cell-based micro-CHP will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Segmentations in the District Heating Market Study
The district heating market is segmented as below:
Technology
By technology, the fossil fuels segment will have the largest share of the market. The easy availability of fossil fuels such as coal, natural gas, and oil is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, investments in new fossil fuels-based district heating solutions in developing countries will further drive the growth of the segment.
Geographic
About 74% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high penetration of district heating networks in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the focus on the construction of smart cities and ZEBs will further accelerate the growth of the district heating market in Europe over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The district heating market report covers the following areas:
District Heating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist district heating market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the district heating market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the district heating market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the district heating market vendors
District Heating Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 21.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.01
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 74%
Key consumer countries
Russian Federation, China, Poland, Germany, and Denmark
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Fortum Oyj, John Wood Group Plc, Korea District Heating Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall AB, and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Technology
5.3 Fossil fuels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Renewables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Technology
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alfa Laval AB
10.4 Danfoss AS
10.5 Fortum Oyj
10.6 John Wood Group Plc
10.7 Korea District Heating Corp.
10.8 NRG Energy Inc.
10.9 Ramboll Group AS
10.10 Statkraft AS
10.11 Vattenfall AB
10.12 Xylem Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
