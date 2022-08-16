U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

District Residents 21+ Can Now Use Temporary Medical Cannabis Cards "Immediately" Upon Submitting Application

·2 min read

Residents Have Been Able to Self-Certify Need Since July 6, Meaning No Healthcare Practitioner Recommendation Needed

Now Residents Can Get Temporary Cards Almost Immediately Upon Submitting Application and Make Purchases At A Legally Licensed Dispensary

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DC Cannabis Trade Association (DCCTA) announced that DC residents 21+ may now purchase medical cannabis immediately upon applying for a medical cannabis card, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA).

Once an application is submitted, a temporary registration card is issued which can be used to make purchases at any of DC's legal dispensaries while an application is under review. Temporary cards are valid for 30-days. Registration fees are currently being waived until September 30. To apply, click here.

DC residents whose applications are then approved will be sent a permanent digital and physical registration prior to the expiration of their temporary registration. The registration number included in both the temporary and permanent registrations will be identical.

DC residents can also walk into any DC-licensed medical dispensary, apply, receive a temporary card and immediately make purchases. Below are the four DCCTA-affiliated dispensaries in the District.

Ward 1                                                                    Ward 4
Capital City                                                            Takoma Wellness Center    
1115 U Street NW                                                   6925 Blair Road NW 
Washington, DC 20009                                           Washington, DC 20012
(202) 292-5071                                                       (202) 465-4260
capitalcitycare.com                                                 takomawellness.com

Ward 2                                                                    Ward 8
National Holistic Healing Center                         Anacostia Organics
1636 Connecticut Avenue NW                                2022 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20009                                          Washington, DC 20020
(202) 234-0780                                                       (202) 845-8574
nationalholistic.com                                                 anacostiaorganics.com

Purchasing at a legal medical dispensary is the ONLY way to legally purchase cannabis in the District of Columbia. It is also the ONLY way to ensure the product is grown and cultivated locally in inspected facilities. All medical cannabis facilities and cultivation centers in the District of Columbia comply with ABRA's high standards to ensure sustainability, sanitation, and production of safe and tested products.

ABRA is currently waiving registration fees through September 30, 2022, meaning no cost for patients. Medical cannabis patients may purchase up to eight (8) ounces of cannabis within a rolling 30-day period and possess up to eight (8) ounces at any time.

Non-resident patients may purchase medical cannabis from DC dispensaries if their jurisdiction has been extended reciprocity and must present their digital or physical government-issued medical cannabis registration. Medical cards or documents issued by private companies, even if issued by a healthcare practitioner, are not eligible.

The DC Cannabis Trade Association (DCCTA) is a coalition of legally licensed cannabis businesses. For more information on DCCTA, you can visit our website at dccta.org.

For more information about DC's medical cannabis program, please visit ABRA's website.

CONTACT: Eric Feldman, efeldman@octanepublicrelations.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/district-residents-21-can-now-use-temporary-medical-cannabis-cards-immediately-upon-submitting-application-301606894.html

SOURCE DCCTA

