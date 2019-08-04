How to ditch Google Chrome for Firefox

Twitter More

It might be time to break your Google Chrome habit.

Though Google's browser is the most popular browser by an overwhelming margin, there are some good reasons to switch, especially if you care about privacy.

The Washington Post recently described Chrome as "a lot like surveillance software," citing the browser's habit of automatically signing you in if you use Gmail in order to serve better targeted advertising. Privacy advocates at the Electronic Frontier Foundation have criticized Google for putting its business interests (advertising) ahead of user privacy. And, as long as Google continues to dominate the digital advertising market, it has few incentives to invest in meaningful privacy protections. Read more...

