Diuretic Drugs Market to Record a CAGR of 5.44%, Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Among People to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Diuretic Drugs Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
The increasing incidence of hypertension due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries is driving the growth of the market. Hypertension raises the risk of diseases such as kidney failure, stroke, and heart disease. It can also affect the brain by causing a stroke, TIA, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment. The prevalence of hypertension in low- and middle-income countries is high. Hypertension has no warning signs or symptoms. Hence, it is also known as the silent killer. It can also cause bone loss, sexual dysfunction, and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Thus, the rise in the number of patients with hypertension owing to obesity, diabetes, CKD, stress, sedentary lifestyle, and alcohol addiction will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The diuretic drugs market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is high owing to the fast-growing sales of some of the diuretic drugs. In addition, a strong pipeline of drugs to treat high blood pressure and edema will intensify the competition further during the forecast period. The market will record the approvals for several promising drugs, which will intensify competition among vendors.
Company Profiles
The diuretic drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Monarch Pharmachem, Pfizer Inc., Padagis US LLC, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VITARIS AG, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into categories such as growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, investments, etc.
Market Segmentation
By product type, the market has been classified into loop diuretics, thiazide diuretics, and others. The loop diuretic drugs will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Diuretic Drugs Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 95.64 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Monarch Pharmachem, Novartis AG, Padagis US LLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, VITARIS AG, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Loop diuretics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Thiazide diuretics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
10.6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
10.7 Novartis AG
10.8 Pfizer Inc.
10.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
10.11 Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC
10.12 VITARIS AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
