Diuretic Drugs Market to Record a CAGR of 5.44%, Increasing Incidence of Hypertension Among People to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Diuretic Drugs Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diuretic Drugs Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Market Drivers

The increasing incidence of hypertension due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries is driving the growth of the market. Hypertension raises the risk of diseases such as kidney failure, stroke, and heart disease. It can also affect the brain by causing a stroke, TIA, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment. The prevalence of hypertension in low- and middle-income countries is high. Hypertension has no warning signs or symptoms. Hence, it is also known as the silent killer. It can also cause bone loss, sexual dysfunction, and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Thus, the rise in the number of patients with hypertension owing to obesity, diabetes, CKD, stress, sedentary lifestyle, and alcohol addiction will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The diuretic drugs market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is high owing to the fast-growing sales of some of the diuretic drugs. In addition, a strong pipeline of drugs to treat high blood pressure and edema will intensify the competition further during the forecast period. The market will record the approvals for several promising drugs, which will intensify competition among vendors.

Company Profiles

The diuretic drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Monarch Pharmachem, Pfizer Inc., Padagis US LLC, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., VITARIS AG, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Story continues

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into categories such as growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, growth in market share, investments, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the market has been classified into loop diuretics, thiazide diuretics, and others. The loop diuretic drugs will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Motion Sickness Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Geography 2022-2026: The motion sickness drugs market is projected to grow by USD 119.64 million from 2021 to 2026.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The antihypertensive drugs market share is expected to increase by USD 5.87 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Diuretic Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 95.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Monarch Pharmachem, Novartis AG, Padagis US LLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, VITARIS AG, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Loop diuretics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Thiazide diuretics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.5 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

10.6 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.7 Novartis AG

10.8 Pfizer Inc.

10.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.11 Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

10.12 VITARIS AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Diuretic Drugs Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diuretic-drugs-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-44-increasing-incidence-of-hypertension-among-people-to-drive-growth---technavio-301635779.html

SOURCE Technavio