Diuretic Drugs Market size to grow by USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension among people - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diuretic drugs market size is forecasted to increase by USD 95.64 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.44%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension among people, rising drug distribution through online channels, and the growing geriatric population. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diuretic Drugs Market 2022-2026

Diuretic Drugs Market - Vendor Analysis:

The global diuretic drugs market is fragmented, with various types of branded drugs and generics of some loop and thiazide diuretic drugs. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Monarch Pharmachem, Novartis AG, Padagis US LLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, VITARIS AG, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers diuretic drugs such as Microzide.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers diuretic drugs such as Valembic H.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers diuretic drugs such as Torsemide.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Diuretic Drugs Market - Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers diuretic drugs market segmentation by product type (loop diuretics, thiazide diuretics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth in the loop diuretic drugs segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Loop diuretic drugs are widely used to treat high blood pressure and edema, which are often caused due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) or congestive heart failure. Furosemide, bumetanide, and torasemide are some of the loop diuretic drugs. Diuretic drugs have greater bioavailability, a longer half-life, and higher potency than other diuretic drugs available in the market. Hence, it is anticipated that the loop diuretic drugs segment will witness high growth during the forecast period.

Diuretic Drugs Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A key factor driving the diuretic drugs market is the increasing incidence of hypertension due to the rising pressure on the walls of the arteries.

The risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney failure, and heart disease increases due to hypertension. It can also affect the brain by causing a TIA, stroke, dementia, or mild cognitive impairment.

The majority of hypertension prevalence is in low- and middle-income countries, and complications of hypertension result in approximately 55% of cardiovascular-related deaths each year.

Hypertension is a silent killer, and it often has no warning signs or symptoms. It can also cause problems such as sexual dysfunction, bone loss, and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Hence, the increase in the number of patients with hypertension owing to diabetes, obesity, the occurrence of CKD, a sedentary lifestyle, stress, and alcohol addiction will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

The rising incidence of kidney diseases is one of the key trends that is expected to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

The leading causes for the increasing prevalence of CKD are the increased number of diabetes cases, high blood pressure, heart disease, and people with a family history of kidney disease.

Approximately 10% of the population worldwide is affected by CKD, and millions die each year due to the lack of access to affordable treatment.

For instance, in the US, 15% of adults, or 37 million people, are estimated to have kidney disease. Similarly, the strong prevalence of CKD is significantly attributed to the prevalence of edema.

Hence, such an increasing prevalence of kidney diseases is driving the growth of the global diuretic drugs market during the forecast years.

Key Challenges:

A main challenge hampering the growth of the diuretic drugs market is the price pressure and availability of counterfeited drugs.

Global vendors reduce the cost of their products to increase sales and obtain low-cost sales agreements. However, vendors make significant investments in marketing, promoting, and improving their brands to gain a competitive edge, as intense competition among the players causes price wars.

Regional or local vendors offer products at low costs compared with the global players, allowing consumers to select from a wide range of products.

Customers in developing countries have low awareness of diuretic drugs and low purchasing power, which leads to a decrease in profit margins and an overall decline in revenue.

Hence, the pricing pressure may hinder the growth of the drug market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this diuretic drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diuretic drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the diuretic drugs market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diuretic drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diuretic drugs market vendors

Diuretic Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 95.64 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Akorn Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Casper Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lannett Co. Inc., Monarch Pharmachem, Novartis AG, Padagis US LLC, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, VITARIS AG, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

