Divergence Ventures Accused of Insider Trading as Analyst Cashes Out $2.5M

Divergence Ventures’ analyst Bridget Waters embroiled in airdrop scandal worth $2.5M, accused of insider trading.

Venture capital firm Divergence Ventures was recently accused of insider trading when 702 ETH landed in the wallet of one of its analysts, Bridget Waters, from a recent airdrop by Ribbon Finance in May 2021, which distributed 30 000 000 tokens.

Ribbon Finance is a protocol that creates packaged financial instruments that use a combination of derivatives to achieve a risk-return objective, like betting on volatility, enhancing yields, or protecting the principal. Divergence Ventures is a venture capital firm, which has invested $25000 in Ribbon Finance.

