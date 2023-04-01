Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Diverger's shares before the 6th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.055 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Diverger has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of A$0.89. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Diverger paid out 64% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Diverger, with earnings per share up 9.9% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Diverger has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Diverger? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Diverger as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Diverger. For example - Diverger has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

