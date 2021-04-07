U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,080.87
    +6.93 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,457.66
    +27.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,724.71
    +26.33 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.90
    -14.26 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.16
    -0.17 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6580
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7110
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,852.98
    -1,879.44 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.01
    -32.77 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,887.61
    +64.06 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

A Diverse Group of Leaders Come Together to Form Women's Forest Congress Advisory Council

·8 min read

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of visionary, practical, and supportive women has come together to help shape the Women's Forest Congress. Advisory Council members serve as advisors to the Steering Committee, advocate for the Congress's broader work, and ensure equal representation from diverse backgrounds, organizations, and views. The Advisory Council brings unique knowledge, skills, and wisdom to augment the Steering Committee, with the goal of building out the Women's Forest Congress.

(PRNewsfoto/Women&#x002019;s Forest Congress)
(PRNewsfoto/Women’s Forest Congress)

The Advisory Council also provides another way to be intentional about the direction of the Women's Forest Congress, making room for more voices and perspectives in a different leadership capacity. While the Steering Committee retains decision-making authority, the Advisory Council provides information, recommendations, and advice for future courses of action.

The 2021 Women's Forest Congress Advisory Council

Ebonie Alexander, Executive Director, Black Family Land Trust
Based in Durham, North Carolina, the Black Family Land Trust is one of the country's leading land trusts. It's dedicated to preserving and protecting African American and other historically underserved populations' land assets, including forests, using the core principles of community-based economic development. Ebonie joined the Council because she thinks its work has value for all communities. On a personal level, she believes she will bring an important voice to the Council based on her cultural and programmatic experience. Ebonie lives on land that has been in her family for generations, and when she walks in the woods, she feels a spiritual connection with her ancestors.

Tia Beavert, Tribal Forest Manager, Yakama Nation Tribal Forestry
The Yakama Nation Reservation covers 1.4 million acres in south-central Washington State and includes 650,000 acres of forest and woodlands. Yakama Nation Tribal Forestry provides about 80 jobs for Tribal members within the Wildland Fire, Fuels, Forest Development, Mount Adams Recreation Tract-D, and Fee Land Forestry Programs. The program collaborates with other government agencies in cross-boundary forest management efforts. Tia accepted her role on the Council because she wants the opportunity to encourage other women to grow professionally and to enhance her ability to manage Yakama lands for her people. As an enrolled member of the Yakama Tribe, she brings a Tribal perspective to the Council.

MaryKate Bullen, Director of Sustainability and ESG, Forest Investment Associates
Forest Investment Associates is a timberland investment manager based in Atlanta with an unwavering focus on environmental stewardship that contributes to healthier forest ecosystems and better forestry investment performance. MaryKate leads FIA's sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs, working across the business to identify opportunities to preserve and create value and to build an inclusive investment platform that sees sustainability as an essential driver for the success of the forest industry. She joined the Council to help ensure that women's perspectives, concerns, and needs are considered in how we think about the future of forestry. MaryKate brings a strong global perspective on sustainability strategy and challenges facing the sector, which will complement the existing leadership of the Women's Forest Congress. She enjoys hiking and camping in national forests and state parks with her husband and two rescue beagles.

Deborah Hawkinson, President, Forest Resources Association
Based in Washington, DC, the Forest Resources Association represents the interests of nearly 300 organizations and businesses in the forest products industry. Its membership includes loggers, mills, equipment manufacturers, local forestry associations, and large corporations. Deborah believes the Council offers a unique and vibrant viewpoint for forestry, and she is excited to contribute her thoughts to this important conversation. With over 25 years of experience in the forest sector, beginning in an administrative position, she brings a broad set of knowledge and expertise and a unique ability to relate to women at different stages of their careers. Deborah is fortunate to live along the Potomac Gorge, where she loves to hike with her husband and dog Brody and help her family enjoy trees in a resilient and beautiful landscape.

Jessica Leahy, Henry W. Saunders Distinguished Professor in Forestry, University of Maine
Jessica's research covers environmental attitudes and behaviors towards forests, forestry, and other natural resource management topics using a social psychology and communication approach. Her research program, based in Orono, Maine, encompasses the role of social capital and trust in public involvement, participation, and citizen science; forest landowner decision-making processes; and the influence of media and educational campaigns on attitudes and behavior. Jessica joined the Council because she believes it has the potential to be an industry-wide game-changer that can encourage women to study forestry and bring diversity to the sector. She owns 400 acres of woodland in Maine and spends most weekends practicing silviculture with her husband and chocolate lab, Cori.

Caitlyn Pollihan, CEO and Executive Director, International Society of Arboriculture
The International Society of Arboriculture promotes the professional practice of arboriculture. ISA exists so that professionals, allied professionals, public officials, and consumers worldwide recognize the economic, environmental, and societal benefits and values of trees. The ISA has a global membership and credentialing body. One of its goals is to ensure that arboriculture and urban forestry are seen as a diverse and inclusive profession that people will want to choose as their career. Caitlyn accepted her role on the Council because she feels that increasing the participation of women in the forestry sector is critical for the future of our forests. Caitlyns's regular visits to her local park in Atlanta have highlighted the importance of using her work to guarantee access to trees and green space for everyone.

Deborah Spalding, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Commonfund
Commonfund Asset Management is a leading investment advisor to nonprofit institutions. Deborah co-leads the investment team and oversees the design, tailoring, and implementation of custom solutions for clients. She also leads the firm's ESG and sustainable investment efforts. Deborah serves as an independent board member of Resource Management Service, LLC, a Birmingham, Alabama-based timber investment management organization. She is also a lecturer in forest and ecosystem finance at Yale University. Deborah accepted her role on the Council because she believes women can provide a unique and important perspective on sustainable forest management. A passionate environmentalist, she brings her financial expertise and real-world market perspective to her work on the Council. An avid kayaker, Deborah enjoys spending time outdoors with her friends and family.

Andrea Tuttle, Forest and Climate Policy Consultant
Based in Arcata, California, Andrea was the first woman Director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. For over a decade, she attended the UN climate negotiations and consulted in South East Asia and China on sustainable forest management. She now serves on the boards of the Pacific Forest Trust, the Save the Redwoods League, and formerly on the US Endowment for Forestry and Communities. She joined the Council to help the Women's Forest Congress focus on the substantive knowledge that women can bring to the field of forestry. Andrea strongly believes women in forestry should use their voice to promote the importance of forests to the planet, ecosystems, and society by applying their science and management skills. The magic of ancient redwood forests is in close reach outside her door, where Andrea and friends are invigorated by their majesty.

Tanya Wick, Vice President, People, and Services, Tolko Industries
Tolko Industries is a privately owned Canadian forest products company with operations in western Canada, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. It manufactures and markets specialty forest products to world markets. Tolko's products include lumber, plywood, veneer, and oriented strand board. As the first woman executive in Tolko Industries' 65-year history, Tanya partners with executive leaders and the board of directors to shape and execute the organization's strategic direction. She joined the Council to help create an open and supportive environment where women get the opportunity to develop the knowledge and abilities they need to build their careers. She likes to spend weekends outdoors with her partner and dog, where she can reset in a place where there are no boundaries, and the opportunities seem endless.

The Women's Forest Congress Wants to Hear from You

The Advisory Council wants your perspective and ideas to ensure the Congress delivers on its remarkable potential. Learn more or email us, and join the conversation at Twitter (@WomensForestCng), Facebook (@womensforestcongress), and LinkedIn (@womens forest congress).

About the Women's Forest Congress
The Women's Forest Congress is a forum to develop strategies and solutions for forests through a female lens. Women throughout the forest community have come together to share personal and professional experiences, connect with other women in the community, shape the latest innovations, and consider how actions informed by the female perspective can make a profound impact on the future of forests. Forests play an intrinsic role in our lives. Forest products touch us at all stages of life and are increasingly emphasized as a central tenet of a responsible, sustainable future. Forestry is essential to us all, yet the sector has less than 20% participation by women and even less by people of color. Learn more and get in touch—we want to hear from you.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-diverse-group-of-leaders-come-together-to-form-womens-forest-congress-advisory-council-301264200.html

SOURCE Women’s Forest Congress

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA to Hold Rates Steady, Maintain Dovish Bias

    The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to maintain the cash rate and 3-year bond yield target at 0.10%.

  • Deliveroo Climbs as Retail Investors Start Trading Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc, which collapsed in its London debut last week after a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) initial public offering, gained as much as 4.2% on Wednesday as retail investors began to trade the company’s shares.The stock traded 2.6% higher at 287.25 pence as of 11:11 a.m. in the U.K., which is well below the IPO price of 390 pence a share.Although the food-delivery startup listed publicly on the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, trading remained conditional, meaning only institutional investors were allowed to buy and sell the stock. Until now, retail shareholders had been forced to sit on the sidelines as shares slumped 28% since Deliveroo’s March 31 debut.The IPO was beset by public criticism from some of the U.K.’s biggest institutional funds, because of governance issues related to its dual-class share structure as well as concerns about Deliveroo’s gig-economy business model. Hundreds of the company’s riders are expected to protest across the U.K. on Wednesday to lobby for better working conditions.Retail investors “finally have a ‘get out of jail’ card, but it seems for now that many have kept it in their back pocket, waiting it out for prices to stabilize,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, said in a note.Deliveroo partnered with PrimaryBid Ltd., a platform that connects share sales to private investors, for its 50 million-pound community offering, which was open to customers on its food-delivery app. That portion of the share sale was taken up by about 70,000 people.Top executives at trading platforms AJ Bell Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown and Interactive Investor Ltd. have been urging U.K. companies to open up their IPOs to retail buyers, who have largely been left out. Deliveroo was one of the first large issuers in London make room in its initial share sale for mom and pop investors.“It is clear that IPOs should offer a much more level playing field from day one for all classes of investors,” rather than leaving individual buyers locked out, Streeter said.(Updates share-move, adds analyst comments in the fifth and eighth paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Steady Near $59K; Gains in Altcoins Push Crypto Market Cap to $2T

    As altcoins rise, bitcoin’s market dominance is down to around 57% from near 73% at the beginning of the year.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Indian tribunal starts insolvency process against Oyo unit, company appeals

    India's company law tribunal has initiated insolvency proceedings against a subsidiary of Softbank-backed hospitality startup Oyo, a public notice showed on Tuesday, a decision the company said it had challenged. Oyo is one of SoftBank's biggest bets and the Japanese group has poured more than $1 billion into the company, in which it owns a 46% stake. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) notice said it was appointing a resolution professional for Oyo's subsidiary, Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd, and inviting all creditors to submit any claims it may have against the company.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.1880

    EUR/USD settled above 1.1850 and is testing the next resistance at 1.1880.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • Rupee Tumbles on Worries RBI’s Bond Plan May Add to Money Glut

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee tumbled by the most in almost two years, with some analysts saying the central bank’s formal plan to buy bonds will add to a liquidity glut.The rupee dropped 1.6%, the biggest fall since August 2019, to close at 74.5650 per dollar. The central bank said Wednesday it will buy one trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.“A defined primary liquidity infusion via the bond program is de-facto a secondary QE of RBI,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. “This will imply massive narrow money growth and primary liquidity which is clearly going to put depreciation pressure on INR.”The unwinding of carry trades by offshore traders and dividend payout by a corporate also hurt the rupee, according to two Mumbai-based traders who didn’t want to be identified as they aren’t authorized to comment publicly. The central bank wasn’t also seen stepping in to prevent the fall, they said.The loss on Wednesday has turned the rupee into Asia’s worst performer for the month. A surge in virus infections is also rekindling concerns the authorities may bring back stricter and wider lockdowns. India’s richest state Maharashtra, that houses the financial hub Mumbai, has ordered company employees to work from home and has also shut shopping malls.“Markets are nervous due to the worsening Covid situation in India, and talks of lockdowns potentially becoming nationwide, and more prolonged rather than what is just announced in Maharashtra, said Unnati Parekh, head of currency derivatives at Kanji Pitamber & Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Barron’s Stock Screen: The 5 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ With the Fastest-Growing Payouts

    The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are often held up as exemplars of dividend consistency. Barron’s, however, wanted to zero in on the Aristocrats with the fastest-growing dividends over that time. With the help of FactSet data, we landed on these five companies: (AOS) (AOS), (ABBV) (ABBV), (LOW) (LOW), (ITW) (ITW), and (SPGI) (SPGI).

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • India's Barbeque-Nation reverses course after weak opening on debut, jumps 18%

    Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality recovered early losses to rise 18% in their debut trading on Wednesday, helped by a rally in broader Indian markets on the central bank's decision to stand pat on key interest rates. The Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain, which offers unlimited barbecue buffets, raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO). Shares of Barbeque-Nation, which also operates the high-end Toscano eatery chain, opened at 489.85 rupees, below the offer price of 500 rupees.

  • Nokia and Lenovo’s Battle Over Patents Is Settled. It’s Payday for Nokia.

    Telecom group (NOKIA) is headed for a payday after it settled a patent dispute with computer titan (0992) ending a global legal battle spanning two years and four continents. Shares in (NOKIA) traded 1.5% higher in the U.S. premarket on Wednesday while its Finnish-listed shares rose 0.5%. Lenovo stock fell more than 4% in Hong Kong.

  • How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement?

    In place of a 401(k) plan, your employer may offer a defined benefit pension plan for retirement savings. These plans follow different guidelines for withdrawals, including the rule of 85, which governs what type of payment you’re eligible for should … Continue reading → The post How Is the Rule of 85 Applied to Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.