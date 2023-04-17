A Diverse Portfolio of Companies with a Mastermind Behind Them, Mr. Jade

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / MRJADE, known as MRJADE Group Companies, has announced a rebranding better to reflect the innovative and dynamic nature of its business. With a portfolio of diverse companies that offer top-notch services, MRJADE has firmly established itself as a leader in the industry, serving over 3500 clients and receiving positive feedback from over 1200 satisfied customers.

Under the leadership of the mastermind behind the company, Mr. Jade, MRJADE has transformed the restaurant industry with its exceptional products and catering services. With a deep understanding of the industry, Mr. Jade has received numerous prestigious awards throughout his career, including the Organization Award of the Year (2012-2016), Best Phenomenon Award (2018), Turkey Success Awards (2019), and the award for the Most Contribution to Charity Events.

The diverse portfolio of MRJADE includes MRJADE Lounge, which offers a delectable menu that caters to all ages, with unique flavors for the young and added extras for adults, and JADE Event Catering, which has been a leading provider of catering services for over 23 years. The company also offers an all-in-one solution with its event location services in the Ruhr area through MRJADE Saal Event.

In addition, MRJADE has an online shopping platform, MRJADE Shop, where customers can explore their full range of products, including exclusive coffee blends and delicious chocolates. For those with a sweet tooth, MRJADE also offers MRJADE Chocolate, a secret recipe that has earned them a reputation as one of the best in the world.

MRJADE also offers an extensive range of teas through MRJADE Tea, including MRJADE body form tea, MRJADE fit day tea, and MRJADE good night tea, each offering a unique flavor experience.

To top it all off, MRJADE is making waves in the music world with its original YouTube channel, MRJADE Music Pro, featuring soulful Turkish songs that have gained over 2.9K subscribers and over a million views per video.

With the continued success of MRJADE, the company is now looking to expand its business to Dubai and Los Angeles, allowing even more people to experience the high-quality services that MRJADE offers.

https://mrjadeholding.com

https://www.instagram.com/mrjade/

