U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -0.79 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.57 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0900
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,158.99
    +2,590.74 (+6.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.29
    +29.53 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Diversey to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diversey, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DSEY

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on the day of the release (March 9, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be available live via webcast which can be accessed here. Interested parties may also access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call in order to register for the event.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conference call until 11:59 pm ET on March 23, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the passcode 13726338.

About Diversey
Diversey’s mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information about Diversey, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Investor Contact:
Grant Graver
ir@diversey.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • Did The Smart Money Get SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Right?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were rising today as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped. The cryptocurrency stock was up by 6% as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were rising today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office had added both of the cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Williams Companies' (NYSE:WMB) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.42

    The Williams Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:WMB ) will increase its dividend on the 28th of March to US$0.42. This makes the...

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Should Double-Down on Cost Restructuring Before Considering Spinoffs

    Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) stock revitalization in 2021 was one of the year's biggest stories. Flying high on the EV turnaround as well as a promising stake in Rivian, the company reached the market cap of US$100b for the first time. Yet, a 30% drop that pushed the stock back into a single-digit P/E ratio mandates a look into the current situation.

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.