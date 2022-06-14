U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

DIVERSEY'S INSTITUTIONAL DIVISION ANNOUNCES AN ADJUSTMENT IN ENERGY SURCHARGE FOR ITS EUROPEAN BUSINESS

·1 min read
In this article:
  • DSEY

UTRECHT, Netherlands, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Europe Operations B.V. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions, announces plans to adjust the current energy surcharge from 7% to 11.8%, across its Institutional business in Europe. This adjustment will be effective from the 1st of July 2022.

Diversey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Diversey)
Diversey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Diversey)

Despite the initiatives introduced to optimize energy usage in daily operations, thereby reducing total costs of operations both for Diversey and its customers, as well as managing the on-going cost pressures from the sustained increase in energy prices, the business portfolio continues to be impacted. Therefore, a modification in line with the energy index is required. This measure has become necessary in order to ensure that Diversey continues to deliver leading hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions to its customers, in line with its organizational mission.

Diversey Europe's Institutional representatives will be in contact with customers to discuss the impact of this additional surcharge.

About Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter @diversey.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838402/Diversey_Logo.jpg

 

