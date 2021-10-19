U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor Relations

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces that Diversified has rescheduled its Capital Markets Day to November 17, 2021 with an emphasis on outlining the Company's ESG achievements and initiatives. Further, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sheehan as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Diversified will hold its Capital Markets Day event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Houston, Texas starting at 8am local time / 2pm GMT and will conclude around Noon local time. The Company will present on a variety of topics including its ESG accomplishments and commitments, growth and financial strategies, and insights into its upstream, midstream and marketing operations. Diversified will host participating analysts and investors on a tour of select Central Region assets to showcase examples of its Smarter Asset Management and ESG operating initiatives.

Diversified's Capital Markets Day will feature recent environmental achievements and new ESG initiatives, including safety enhancements, asset integrity and replacement, emission reductions, production optimization and financial stability, as well as our industry-leading performance in retiring mature assets.

Additional topics will include:

  • The expansion of the Company's asset retirement program which includes the retirement of approximately 115 wells thus far in 2021.

  • Investments in upstream and midstream emissions reductions efforts and the use of Leak Detection and Repair ("LDAR") and other technologies to enhance performance improvement.

  • Review of our asset inspection program (averaging in excess of 100,000 well site visits per month) that informs our continuous review of asset operations.

  • Updates on:

  1. GHG emissions reduction projects

  2. Various industry-accepted emissions reporting frameworks and the impacts of acquisitions

  3. Commitment to engage an independent third party to verify reported GHG emissions

  • Expansion of our Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD")

  • Social investments and governance improvement initiatives.

For analysts and institutional investors wishing to attend Diversified's Capital Markets Day in person, including those based outside the U.S., please contact Investor Relations at ir@dgoc.com. For analysts and institutional investors not able to attend in person, upon registration for the event, participants will be able to listen to a live webcast, and - shortly following the event - a replay of the webcast (www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents ).

Diversified is also pleased to announce that James (Jim) Sheehan has joined the Diversified team as Vice President of Investor Relations. Jim brings nearly 15 years of experience as a sell-side equity research analyst covering the chemicals sector. His deep knowledge of the equities markets and proven ability to advise institutional investors will be invaluable in messaging the Company's investment thesis. Teresa Odom, who previously led Diversified's Investor Relations and ESG efforts, now serves as Diversified's Vice President of ESG & Sustainability, a dedicated position that the Company created to expand its ESG capabilities.

Rusty Hutson Jr, CEO of Diversified, commented:

"I am looking forward to offering our shareholders and the analyst community a deep-dive into our strategy driving our rapid growth and highlighting the important work we are undertaking to address sustainability in all facets of our operations.

"Jim Sheehan brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a history of professional relationships within the sell-side analyst and investor communities which will serve Diversified well as we seek to broaden our company story and business model to the investment community. His knowledge of ESG and the important role it plays in industries like ours will also be a valuable resource to Teresa and our Operations teams as we strive to continually and transparently share our stewardship message with all stakeholders."

Diversified Energy Company PLC
1 205 408 0909
Jim Sheehan
www.div.energy
ir@dgoc.com

Buchanan
+44 20 7466 5000
Financial Public Relations
Ben Romney
Chris Judd
Jon Krinks
James Husband
dec@buchanan.uk.com

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668749/Diversified-Energy-Announces-Capital-Markets-Day-Update-and-New-Vice-President-of-Investor-Relations

