Diversified Energy Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$449k

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Diversified Energy Company PLC's (LON:DEC) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diversified Energy

The Executive VP, Bradley Gray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£239k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.96 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of UK£0.92. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Bradley Gray was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 504.03k shares for UK£449k. But insiders sold 250.00k shares worth UK£239k. Overall, Diversified Energy insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Diversified Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Diversified Energy insiders own about UK£30m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Diversified Energy Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Diversified Energy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Diversified Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

