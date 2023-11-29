Diversified Royalty Corp.'s (TSE:DIV) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Diversified Royalty's (TSE:DIV) stock is up by a considerable 10% over the past month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Diversified Royalty's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Diversified Royalty is:

7.6% = CA$18m ÷ CA$238m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Diversified Royalty's Earnings Growth And 7.6% ROE

On the face of it, Diversified Royalty's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. In spite of this, Diversified Royalty was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 23% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Diversified Royalty's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Diversified Royalty is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Diversified Royalty Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Diversified Royalty has very a high three-year median payout ratio of 151% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Although, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Diversified Royalty visit our risks dashboard for free.

Besides, Diversified Royalty has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 118% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Diversified Royalty's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Diversified Royalty's performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Diversified Royalty and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

