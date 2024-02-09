Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0204

The board of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0204 per share on the 29th of February. This means the annual payment is 8.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Diversified Royalty was paying out 184% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

EPS is set to grow by 1.4% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 197%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Diversified Royalty Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The annual payment during the last 9 years was CA$0.188 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.245. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.0% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Although it's important to note that Diversified Royalty's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 184% of its profit. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Diversified Royalty is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Diversified Royalty (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.