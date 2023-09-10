Diversified Royalty's (TSE:DIV) Dividend Will Be CA$0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) will pay a dividend of CA$0.02 on the 29th of September. This makes the dividend yield 8.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Diversified Royalty was paying out 175% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 52.1%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 130%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Diversified Royalty Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.188 total annually to CA$0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.7% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Diversified Royalty May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Diversified Royalty's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 175% of its earnings. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 15% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Story continues

Diversified Royalty's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Diversified Royalty's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Diversified Royalty (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.