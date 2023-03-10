Diversified Search Group’s Judith M. von Seldeneck and Aileen K. Alexander Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2023 Power 101 List

Leading the largest top 10 woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm

Philadelphia, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group’s Judith “Judee” M. von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair, and Aileen K. Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, have been selected for the 2023 Power 101 list by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Determined by the publication’s editorial team, the annual Power 101 list is comprised of business leaders who are shaping the Greater Philadelphia community. The individuals are from a variety of sectors, from health care to higher education, to tourism and hospitality, who hold important roles in Philadelphia’s economy.

“The Philadelphia region has helped us to become the global firm we are today, and our ability to help leaders and businesses grow and succeed is really what matters most,” von Seldeneck says. “I am humbled to receive this recognition from the Philadelphia Business Journal. It is a testament to our entire Diversified Search Group team who continues to have impact locally, nationally and globally.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many impactful and influential leaders in this region,” Alexander says. “Our founder and team have advised organizations throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond for nearly 50 years, recognizing that transformation, progress and growth starts with leadership.”

Von Seldeneck took the company she founded in 1974 for the purpose of promoting women in the workplace through five successful acquisitions and unprecedented growth to become ranked as a Top 10 executive search firm – and notably, the only one with a female CEO. She is a nationally recognized business leader and entrepreneur who has been the recipient of numerous professional awards and has served on numerous public and nonprofit boards. Accolades include the Forbes 50 Over 50 Entrepreneurs List by Forbes and Know Your Value, The Most Admired CEOs Lifetime Achievement Award by the Philadelphia Business Journal, and the William Penn Award, Philadelphia’s highest civic honor. She was previously named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2018 Power 100 list.

Story continues

As CEO of Diversified Search Group, Alexander has successfully led two of the firm’s most recent acquisitions. Last year, the firm acquired Alta Associates, a leading executive search firm specializing in cybersecurity, IT risk management and data privacy. This January, the firm acquired Yardstick Management, the nation’s leading black-owned management consulting firm. Alexander is a Global Board Member of AltoPartners, a leading international alliance of executive search firms, with Diversified Search Group as the exclusive U.S. partner. She is a member of the CEO Council of Growth at the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and a member of the University City Science Center Board of Directors. Additionally, she sits on the Board of her alma mater, Villa Joseph Marie High School in Holland, PA.

The Power 101 list is presented in alphabetical order and is not a ranking. The Philadelphia Business Journal is a weekly paper and daily website providing local business news to southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. See the entire Power 101 list on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s website.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS



Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

CONTACT: Felicia Banks Diversified Search Group +12154355604 felicia.banks@divsearch.com



