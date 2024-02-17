Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Has Announced A Dividend Of A$0.07

The board of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving A$0.07 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Diversified United Investment's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Diversified United Investment was paying out 88% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.2% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 88%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Diversified United Investment Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was A$0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.16. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Diversified United Investment hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. Diversified United Investment's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

Our Thoughts On Diversified United Investment's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Diversified United Investment stock.

