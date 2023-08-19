Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.09

The board of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of September, with investors receiving A$0.09 per share. This means the annual payment will be 3.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Diversified United Investment's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Diversified United Investment was paying out 81% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 3.6% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Diversified United Investment Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.1% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Diversified United Investment May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.6% per year. Diversified United Investment's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Diversified United Investment's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Diversified United Investment is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

