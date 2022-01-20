U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,580.11
    +47.35 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,320.52
    +291.87 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,574.29
    +234.04 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,075.05
    +12.26 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.35 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0070 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1210
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,970.40
    +499.94 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.54
    +26.28 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.77
    -33.89 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Diversio secures fresh capital to diagnose companies’ DEI pain points

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Committing to a diverse and inclusive workplace is one thing, but following through is another.

To help companies do this more effectively, Diversio is using artificial intelligence technology, data analytics and knowledgeable subject matter experts to find where the company’s process is breaking down and create a comprehensive action plan to get it back on track.

Today, the company announced $6.5 million in Series A funding from a group of investors including First Round Capital, Golden Ventures and Chandaria Family Holdings.

Laura McGee - Diversio
Laura McGee - Diversio

Laura McGee, Diversio CEO. Image Credits: Diversio

Laura McGee, co-founder and CEO, started the company in 2018 after doing diversity and inclusion consulting for corporate clients and the government that led her to do a lot of CEO roundtables. She kept hearing from them that while diversity was well understood, they didn’t know how to do it.

“We said, ‘we hear you,’ but there were no metrics or accountability, and those were the kinds of tools that will help us set targets and then actually drive change,” McGee told TechCrunch. “From our perspective, this is a software solution. This has got to be something that companies use on an ongoing basis, is tied to business records and ultimately provides evidence-based recommendations.”

Diversio’s software takes in survey data from employees and uses natural language processing algorithms to analyze the data. From that feedback, Diversio can identify specific problems that are preventing diverse employees from doing their best work. Then the company matches those pain points to action items pulled from a recommendation engine of 1,600 validated programs and policies from around the world.

The Series A is the company’s first institutional funding after raising $60,000 from angel investors and bootstrapping the company. In fact, fundraising for this particular business case was a challenge until she met Meka Asonye, partner at First Round. The questions in 2018 were around if companies would spend money in this area, McGee said.

Then in 2020, the world changed, particularly surrounding the death of George Floyd. That, and for a variety of reasons, diversity and inclusion were recognized as a critical business — and rightly so, McGee explained.

“Customers are expecting companies to take action, and investors are starting to ask questions when they allocate capital,” she added. “And then equally the risk is becoming ever greater. If as a company you undergo a scandal, there is really nothing that can bring you down faster.”

Since launching in 2018, Diversio has grown 300% year over year. Over the past 12 months, the company doubled its customers and is now working with about 400 customers, many that have come through working with investors across their portfolios, McGee said.

The new funding will enable the company to invest in its team. The company currently has 35 employees, and McGee’s plan is to double that by the end of the year, especially in the company’s new offices in London and New York. It will also work on product development, including more targeted and customized data analysis and the recommendation engine.

8 Black investors discuss the intersection of race, tech and funding

Next up, McGee expects to grow the company’s international footprint in Europe and the U.K. and grow more in North America. Diversio is also working on getting additional partnerships.

“The 30% Club is one example, and investors are another,” McGee added. “Our vision is establishing a set of inclusion metrics that are widely adopted and creating a platform and a system that allows companies to really learn from one another in order to refine the recommendation.”

Meanwhile, First Round’s Asonye said when talking to Diversio customers, they would tell him that they know they have a diversity and inclusion problem and didn’t know where to start, but having a platform like Diversio helped them not only measure, but then act, was a differentiator from other companies in the market.

And at a time when a lot of companies are raising money because it is a convenient time in the market, or they are raising money because they have to, it was “impressive” to see the way Diversio was able grow to the size and scope it did and to get to the number of customers essentially as a bootstrapped company, he added.

“One of the other really interesting things about the business is that this is a problem that hits medium companies, small companies and big companies, and despite the fact that you would think somebody would have this figured out, that's not the case,” Asonye added. “They have the high-growth tech companies that go from 50 to 200 and start asking if they should be thinking about values. Almost every piece of the market actually has this sort of problem and is traveling to find the solution. That really resonated with us.”

4 ways to make DEI a key component of customer service and culture

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • WELL Health Provides Business Update Reflecting Strong Growth in Patient Visits and Enhanced Revenue Outlook for Q4-2021

    WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce preliminary results for Q4-2021 ending December 31, 2021 are expected to demonstrate strong financial performance underpinned by significant growth in patient visits. The Company ended Q4 and 2021 with an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding C$450 million an

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • These 12 Cheap Value Stocks Are Now Table-Pounding Buys, Analysts

    Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap? Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US and Dish Network plus industrials like Alaska Air, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As leaders in their industries with impressive business performance, these two companies are worth buying right now.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been a driving force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to expand operations. Technology stocks have been a key component of the market's rising trend.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is rising. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • Docusign, Zoom, Moderna become the worst performing Nasdaq stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the worst performers in the Nasdaq 100 and upcoming Big Tech earnings.

  • 4 No-Brainer REITs to Buy

    Sometimes, sticking with the biggest and best is the way to go. Here are four names that fit the bill in the REIT space.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.