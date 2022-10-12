Diversity and Collaboration Build Value for Paper Industry
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / The products the paper and wood products industry manufactures are used in households across the United States every day. And this is a responsibility the industry takes very seriously.
"Consumers expect the right quality, at the right value, with the right care for the environment. Every day. Being able to work in an industry that does that is exciting, challenging, and inspirational," said Rafael Garcia, Vice President - Environmental Stewardship Strategy, Consumer Products Group at Georgia-Pacific.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news
